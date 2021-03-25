The University of Nebraska Athletics rushed into the COVID-19 pandemic on solid financial ground, earning a record $13 million profit in 2019-2020, mainly on the back of its football team.
While the pandemic has taken a toll on finances, the department expects to balance this year’s deficits by using reserves generated through unrestricted donations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly put a financial strain on the college athletics world, and Nebraska is not immune to that,” according to a statement given by the Athletic Department.
The football team earned a record $64 million surplus during its 2019 season, surpassing the previous year’s record by $4.5 million. It racked up about $96 million in revenue but spent less than $32 million. It brought in almost 75% of the nearly $136 million that flowed into the Athletic Department last year.
Only two other sports showed a surplus: Men’s basketball with a nearly $2.6 million surplus and volleyball earning $500,000 surplus. As in previous years, all of the other Nebraska intercollegiate teams lost money and were essentially subsidized by the three money-making teams.
Women’s sports, except volleyball, lost a net $16 million last year, while other men’s sports, excluding football and basketball, lost a net of nearly $7.7 million. Women’s basketball and men’s baseball lost $3 million and $1.5 million respectively.
Almost two-thirds of the Athletic Department’s revenue came from media rights and licensing. This included $44 million in media rights; $28 million in royalties, licensing advertisements and sponsorships; $8 million in the Big Ten Bowl revenue sharing arrangement and $5.8 million in concessions and parking revenue.
Ticket revenue made almost 30% of the total revenue, while football contributed 83% of ticket revenue. Donations made with ticket purchases were classified separately as contributions. Those and other donations that the Athletic Department spent last year amounted to $7 million, or 5% of the amount of money Nebraska collected last year.
When the pandemic hit, football ticket sales were comparable to previous seasons, but not having fans attend athletic events this year did a number. To make up for it, the Sea of Red campaign, which aimed to fill Memorial Stadium stands with fan cutouts, generated approximately $600,000 in revenue, according to the Athletic Department.
Coaches and staff took up nearly $50 million, or 41%, of last year’s expenses. Additionally, $1.8 million went to severance payments. The Athletic Department spent around $20 million on facilities and overhead and nearly $13 million on aid for student-athletes.
As part of budget reductions for the 2020-21 academic year, the Athletic Department eliminated 17 full-time positions, furloughed 51 full-time employees from Sept. 1 to as long as Jan. 1 and reduced the pay of all other employees by 10% from Sept. 1-Dec. 31.
UNL has one of the few collegiate athletic departments that not only is profitable, but shares its surpluses with the educational side of its university, is not subsidized by university funds or student fees and has no debt.
Nebraska was the eighth most profitable Athletic Department in 2018-2019, the latest available comparative year. The same year, Nebraska also was one of only 14 of the 227 public NCAA Division I schools which did not seek to be subsidized by either the university or through student fees. Even with these subsidies, about half of these athletic programs lost money.
Nebraska also was the only public Big Ten athletic department that did not carry a debt that year. The University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Michigan each had more than $250 million in athletics-related debt as of three seasons ago.
But Nebraska does anticipate borrowing money for its planned $155 million football training facilities, the construction of which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and split into two phases. The amount it borrows will depend on the success of its fundraising drive. As of December, it had raised $80 million of its costs, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
“The generous support of our loyal fan base through the years has played the biggest role in Nebraska Athletics being able to operate for several years with zero debt, which is very uncommon in Power 5 Conferences,” the Athletic Department said. “We have also made strong efforts to be as fiscally responsible as possible and will continue to make that a guiding principle moving forward.”
Nebraska Athletics donated $10 million of last year’s surplus back to the university, half earmarked for non-athletic scholarships and half to the Chancellor’s Discretionary Fund. The remaining $3 million was used to fund $2 million of the Athletic Department’s capital assets, and $1 million was carried over for future operations.
The Athletic Department’s annual $5 million scholarship donation funds the Husker Scholars program. It started giving thousands of awards to freshmen ranging from $1,500-$2,500 beginning in fall 2018. Most of the $5 million allocated for the Chancellor’s Discretionary Fund was used last year for admissions and recruitment activities by Academic Services and Enrollment Management.
Because of the tough financial climate, the Athletic Department is not expecting to make similar donations to the university this year.
“This year has been very challenging with revenue shortfall,” the Athletic Department said. “But in the future years we expect to be able to return to previous financial arrangement with campus.”
Head football coach Scott Frost has been increasing the football roster with walk-ons since he started. He and athletic director Bill Moos “believe that a larger roster has been a key for Nebraska in the past and can again provide our program an edge going forward,” according to the Athletic Department.
Nebraska football reported 176 players on its team in 2019-20, 48 more than Mike Riley’s last season in 2017. It’s the most number of players since Frank Solich was head coach in 2003.
Men’s basketball was Nebraska’s most expensive team to field per student-athlete. With only 20 students on the team, the Athletic Department spent more than $101,000 in game day operating expenses on each of them last year. This included lodging, meals, transportation and uniforms for all involved plus the cost of providing officials.
Beach volleyball was the most economical team with the university spending an average of $659 on game day expenses for each of the 13 student-athletes. The operating expense for the average Nebraska student-athlete was almost $16,000 last year.
Last year, 261 male student-athletes earned scholarships totaling about $6.9 million. Football awarded 107 of those at $3.7 million. There were 216 female scholarship athletes earning a total of about $5.9 million.
The cancellation of last spring’s outdoor track season because of COVID-19 affected 87 female and 77 male student-athletes. No athletic teams’ seasons have been cancelled yet in 2020-21, but schedules and seasons have shifted.
The Athletic Department expects to remain financially strong when the pandemic ends.
“Like so many aspects of daily lives, Nebraska Athletics is eager for a return to normal operations as we move through 2021,” the department said. “We are hopeful that can happen, but we continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic and only time will tell when we are fully back to normal operations.”