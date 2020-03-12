Nebraska Athletics announced Wednesday morning that all Nebraska home sports events will be limited to athletes, essential personnel, media and immediate family members.
The announcement follows a statement made by the Big Ten Conference, closing sports competitions to the public to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. The Big Ten Conference later announced the rest of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be cancelled.
While Nebraska Athletics sporting events will still occur, season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for events affected by the virus. Single-game ticket holders who purchased in-person or online will receive a full refund.
In addition, all non-Nebraska Athletics events scheduled to take place at University of Nebraska-Lincoln facilities, including youth sporting events, will be canceled effective immediately.