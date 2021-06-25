University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic director Bill Moos retired his position Friday morning, ending his four-year stint with the athletic department. Moos intends to conclude his 40-year career in college athletics as a result.
Moos leaves having overseen the hires of football head coach Scott Frost, basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and baseball head coach Will Bolt. He also broke ground on the new Nebraska training facility outside of Memorial Stadium.
“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said in a press release Friday. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”
UNL chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement Friday commenting on Moos’ retirement and the search for a new athletic director, with Senior Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations Garrett Klassy assuming the role of interim athletic director.
“We will be launching a national search very soon, which I hope and expect will move quickly,” Green said.