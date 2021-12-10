Nebraska Athletics lost $29 million last year despite it being one of the most consistently profitable collegiate athletic programs.
Nebraska Athletics had earned a record $13 million profit the previous year before the pandemic fueled reduced broadcasting revenue and ticket sales, which combined had accounted for over 90% of Nebraska’s revenue.
The Athletic Department used $16.5 million in previously accumulated unrestricted donations and $12.5 million in prior year reserves to fund last year’s shortfall, according to the required financial report NU submitted in November to the U.S. Dept. of Education. NU declined to reveal how much more donated funds — that were given on the Athletic Department’s behalf to the University of Nebraska Foundation — it has access to.
NU was required to file financial information, number of athletes and amounts of scholarships to verify that it is in compliance with Title IX regulations (that its sports programs are gender equitable).
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s academics suffered from the Athletic Department’s financial losses as Athletics was not able to donate any of its surpluses to the university like it had over the previous six years. It donated $10 million in 2019-20, half earmarked for non-athletic scholarships and half to the Chancellor’s Discretionary Fund. It started giving thousands of awards to freshmen ranging from $1,500-2,000 beginning in fall 2018.
The Athletic Department’s $5 million donation helps pay the costs of scholarships offered to students, according to Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director. Despite the lack of funding by the Athletic Department, UNL honored its existing scholarships and scholarship offers continued to prospective students. The university spread the $5 million cost of these scholarships around its entire budget, according to Reed.
The Husker Traditions Scholarship, a four-year renewable scholarship for $2,000 per year, was offered to over 1,000 students considering fall 2021 enrollment, according to Reed. The scholarship was accepted by 560 students, an increase from fall 2020 when 456 students accepted the scholarship, Reed said. The Husker Power Scholarship, a one-year $1,500 scholarship, was offered to 2,000 students and 825 accepted.
Most of the $5 million allocated for the Chancellor’s Discretionary Fund was used the previous year for admissions and recruitment activities by Academic Services and Enrollment Management. Spending reductions were undertaken and federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to continue support for student programs and services, according to Reed.
A statement by the Athletic Department said that it expects to resume its $10 million donation this year.
The remaining $3 million of its surplus from the previous year was used to fund $2 million of the Athletic Department’s capital assets, and $1 million was carried over to help fund this year’s shortfall.
Football drives the Athletic Department’s budget. With football revenue down $45 million, almost half, it still was able to generate a $28.6 million surplus. But it was not enough to offset the losses of the other team sports and other expenses. Football was the only sport that made a profit last year. Volleyball and men’s basketball had earned surpluses in previous years.
Despite a pandemic response cutting athletic salaries by 10% for four months and a UNL wage freeze, the total amount paid to NU coaches grew 3.5% last year. The athletic department said the wages included contractual salary increases and performance incentive bonuses.
The following teams received bonuses for FY21:
Baseball – 20% of annual base salary
Bowling – 25% of annual base salary
Women’s golf – 5% of annual base salary
Men’s gymnastics – 20% of annual base salary
Rifle – 20% of annual base salary
Volleyball – 15% of annual base salary
Wrestling – 20% of annual base salary
Of the roughly $20 million paid to team coaches last year, a little over $16 million was earned by coaches of the men’s teams. For the second consecutive year, total wages paid to coaches of men’s teams grew while total wages earned by coaches of women’s teams shrank. Total wages for coaches of men’s teams grew 7% (around $1 million) as total wages for coaches of women’s teams fell by the same percentage (around $300,000) last year. The Athletic Department attributed the discrepancies to contractual amounts given to men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and football assistant coach Mike Dawson and to the timing of bonuses paid to the women’s gymnastics and volleyball coaches.
Fred Hoiberg received a $1,000,000 retention bonus in July 2021 as per his contract
Hoiberg received a $500,000 salary increase in April 2021, again, as per his contract
Mike Dawson received a $175,000 salary increase in March 2021 as per his contract
UNL has one of the few collegiate athletic departments that not only is historically profitable and unsubsidized by university funds or student fees, but also shares its surpluses with the educational side of its university. It expects to continue that legacy.
“Nebraska has long been one of the most financially successful programs in the country and we are hopeful to maintain that well into the future,” according to a statement by the Athletic Department. “The financial stability of Nebraska Athletics is in large part attributable to our generous fan support and donor base over the years.”
It’s too soon to know how recent changes at Nebraska and at all collegiate athletics departments will impact Nebraska’s finances. NU moved its broadcasting and multimedia rights in-house this year with its Husker Athletic Partners and Huskers Radio Network groups. Also this year, individual athletes were allowed to earn money by marketing their own names, images and likenesses.
“We are excited for the opportunities that our student-athletes have to engage in NIL opportunities, but at the same time feel the Nebraska brand will continue to appeal to sponsors and advertisers and we will continue to be among the industry leaders in that regard,” according to a statement from the Athletic Department.