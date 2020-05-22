Husker student-athletes will be able to return to campus starting June 1, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Lincoln Journal Star on Friday.
The Big Ten Conference’s ban on in-person activities is set to end on June 1. Along with that, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow student-athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts from June 1 through June 30 earlier this week.
Football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer will be the first to return, with other sports to follow, according to Moos.
He also said Nebraska currently has 150 to 175 students on campus as of Friday, with at least 50 being football players. Despite athletes beginning to return, the university has plans in place to maximize safety from the coronavirus.
“When student-athletes return, we have a detailed plan that includes questions regarding places they’ve traveled to and who they’ve been around,” Moos said to the Journal Star. “We’ll quarantine them upon arrival, and they’ll have COVID-19 testing.”
However, there will be no locker room access until further notice, as Moos said locker rooms could be a “breeding ground” for germs.
Other schools in the Big Ten have laid out similar plans. Illinois plans to allow football and men’s basketball players back on campus beginning June 3, while Ohio State is allowing players to return on June 8.