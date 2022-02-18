Nebraska softball continued its weekend at the Troy Cox Classic on Friday afternoon. The Huskers faced off against Southeastern Louisiana, losing 2-0.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle for Nebraska. Ferrell had an incredible pitching performance with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately, one poor pitch would ultimately cost Nebraska the game. With the Huskers struggling on offense, a fourth-inning Lions’ home run proved to be the difference.
The game started as a defensive battle from both teams. In the first, both pitchers had two strikeouts on their way to 1-2-3 innings.
Nebraska got its first hit of the afternoon in the bottom of the second inning. Junior outfielder Peyton Glatter hit a two-out double, but was left on base after a ground out from junior infielder Mya Felder.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Huskers had a great opportunity to score. Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney started the inning with a walk. Junior infielder Brooke Andrews followed with a single on a bunt. With no outs and two runners on base, the top of the order was due to hit.
The Huskers squandered this opportunity. Three straight outs finished the inning and they remained scoreless.
The top of the fourth inning contained the only scoring of the game for either team. Lions’ Senior outfielder Madisen Blackford led off with a single to center field. Ferrell had the next batter, sophomore infielder Lexi Johnson, in a 0-2 count. Johnson swung at the third pitch and hit it over the fence for a two-run home run. The Lions took a 2-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Lion sophomore outfielder Audrey Greely looked to add to the lead. She hit a triple down the right field line, but Nebraska was able to escape without giving up any additional runs.
The Huskers wasted yet another opportunity in the bottom of the fourth. After Ferrell reached on a fielding error, Glatter walked. Two Nebraska runners stood on base with only one out. A fly out and a ground out ended the inning swiftly, stranding two. The Huskers remained scoreless and still trailed 2-0.
Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Heather Zumo impressed through five innings. Zumo allowed just three hits and had five strikeouts heading into the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Huskers finally got some momentum. Senior infielder Cam Ybarra started the inning off strong with a lead-off double down the right field line. She reached second base just before the throw came. Sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier followed with a single to left field, and Ybarra advanced to third with no outs.
Once again, Nebraska was unable to capitalize. Three straight outs from Ferrell, Glatter and Felder ended the inning. For the third time, the Huskers left two runners stranded.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, senior utility Courtney Wallace hit a lead-off single. However, it was not enough to spur a comeback for the Huskers. Back-to-back strikeouts and a ground-out ended the game. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nebraska 2-0.
Zumo got the win with a scoreless pitching performance. She finished with six strikeouts and only allowed six hits.
Eight runners left on base was ultimately Nebraska’s downfall. No Husker player had more than one hit. A mostly stellar pitching performance from Ferrell was not enough to overcome the lack of offense.
Nebraska softball will continue the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday. They will play a doubleheader against UT Arlington and Northern Colorado, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively. Both can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.