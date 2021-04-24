Based on the way Saturday’s matchup between the Nebraska baseball team and Michigan State played out, the game’s final at-bat was poetic.
The Huskers, up to that point, had been dismal on the afternoon when it came to driving in runners in scoring position and hitting the ball in general.
Prior to the game’s final at-bat, Nebraska was 0-for-9 when hitting with two outs, 0-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Husker junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach had a chance to change all of that.
Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark reached second base following a misjudged fly ball in center field by Michigan State sophomore center fielder Peter Ahn, rendering Schwellenbach the game’s tying run. However, instead of a game-changing hit, it was more of the same for the Husker offense.
Michigan State sophomore pitcher Burrell Jones, who was excellent in relief of freshman starting pitcher Nick Powers, struck Schwellenbach out to secure a 4-2 victory for the Spartans (12-16). Jones was unquestionably one of the best players on the diamond Saturday afternoon, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out five Huskers while allowing just one hit.
For as many scoring opportunities Nebraska (19-7) seemingly had on Saturday, it managed just five hits. A majority of those came off of Powers — Nebraska enjoying the matchup greatly.
That success started in the first inning, as senior outfielder Joe Acker led off the game with a single. After Powers struck out Hallmark, Schwellenbach reached base after being hit by a pitch.
With Schwellenbach and Acker on base and two outs, a wild pitch by Powers to freshman infielder Max Anderson advanced both runners. Spartan freshman catcher Gabe Sotres attempted to nab Schwellenbach at second base, but his errant throw rolled into the outfield and allowed Acker to score, giving Nebraska a 1-0 lead.
Anderson eventually walked, giving senior catcher Luke Roskam an opportunity to add on to the Huskers’ early lead. He grounded out to end the first inning, a sign of things to come for Nebraska.
Husker senior pitcher Chance Hroch got the starting nod and fulfilled his obligation early, retiring Michigan State’s first seven batters. Proceedings quickly deteriorated from there.
In the bottom of the third inning, junior utility Zach Iverson picked up the Spartans’ first hit of the contest with a double. Freshman infielder Brock Vradenburg then drove him in with a single up the middle to level the contest.
The hits were just the beginning of massive afternoons for both players. Iverson and Vradenburg combined to go 5-for-5 with three RBIs, an impressive showing from the bottom of the lineup.
Following Vradenburg’s game-tying single, Roskam responded with a solo home run to regain Nebraska’s advantage in the top of the fourth inning. And, much like the first inning, Nebraska had an opportunity to come away with more runs.
Senior outfielder Logan Foster followed Roskam’s shot with a double. With a runner at second and no outs, freshman infielder Brice Matthews hit a ground ball to shortstop. Foster attempted to advance to third base, and was promptly thrown out. After freshman infielder Jack Steil walked, Nebraska faced a favorable situation with runners on second and first with just one out.
Once again, Nebraska couldn’t capitalize. Acker and Hallmark both grounded out to end the inning, and the Huskers’ lead remained at 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth.
Hroch and Powers traded zeroes in the following frames before Iverson and Vradenburg helped give Michigan State the lead. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Iverson singled to score Sotres to tie the game, and Vradenburg promptly moved him to third base with a single of his own.
Freshman infielder Trent Farquhar then hit a chopper to Anderson. It appeared the Huskers could escape the inning with the game tied at two. His throw to Steil at first base was accurate, but Steil’s foot was off the base and Farquhar was ruled safe, giving Michigan State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Nebraska’s best scoring chance of the afternoon came in the sixth inning, as a Roskam single and Foster walk left two runners on and no outs for Matthews. However Jones slammed the door on the Huskers, with a bit of help courtesy of poor opposition execution.
Matthews popped a bunt up to the third baseman that was caught. Steil was unable to make up for his error and struck out and Acker concluded the inning with a flyout to right field.
The Huskers failed to get a hit in the seventh and eighth innings, while another Iverson RBI single gave Michigan State a two-run cushion in the bottom of the seventh inning. Schwellenbach’s game-ending strikeout was merely the cherry on top of a horrific hitting performance.
Saturday’s loss ended lengthy streaks for both sides — Michigan State’s win snapped a six-game losing streak and Nebraska’s loss broke a five-game win streak.
Nebraska has an opportunity to rebound tomorrow in the rubber match of the series. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m. on BTN+. Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will take the bump for the Huskers, and he’ll face Spartan sophomore pitcher Wyatt Rush.