Wednesday’s home game against Minnesota looks like Nebraska men’s basketball and head coach Fred Hoiberg’s best remaining chance at a conference win this season
It’s also perhaps one of Hoiberg’s last chances to save face in a tenure in which he’s gone 5-46 overall in Big Ten play.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska’s latest opponent, were predicted to finish last in the Big Ten preseason media poll and have the least amount of talent of perhaps anyone in the Big Ten, besides the Huskers. It’s a team of up-transfers who have mostly outplayed expectations. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) is what Nebraska (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten) could have been if just a few things broke right.
This is also the kind of team last year’s Huskers squad would have beaten. Nebraska lost its first nine Big Ten games last year before taking down Penn State on the road. They then beat Minnesota and Rutgers in back-to-back games at Pinnacle Bank Arena between the end of February and the start of March. Those teams were all better than this year’s rendition of the Golden Gophers, and perhaps better than the Northwestern Wildcats squad that dispatched the Huskers by 24 in Lincoln on Saturday.
After losing by single digits in five of its previous six games, four against bonafide NCAA Tournament teams, Nebraska appeared to be on the verge of a conference win with a two-game homestand against the second and third-worst lowest teams in the Big Ten standings. Then came arguably the worst loss of the season to the Wildcats, leaving the Huskers with their last best chance at snagging that elusive Big Ten win.
One could contend that the Feb. 18 home game against Maryland provides an equally strong chance at a victory, but the Terrapins have a higher ceiling and talent level than Minnesota and by then, Nebraska’s season may spiral even further out of control. A prime opportunity for a win at home is up for grabs, here and now against the Golden Gophers.
Five of Minnesota’s six primary rotation players played their last season for a mid-major school. Hence, the Golden Gophers are 21st nationally in experience but 343rd in continuity. They also rank 354th of 358 teams in bench minutes as four players average at least 33 minutes per game.
This lack of depth may bode well for a Husker squad that employs a torrid tempo — the nation’s 11th-fastest pace, tops in the Big Ten and third among Power Six teams. Minnesota has the nation’s 322nd tempo, second-slowest in the Big Ten.
One of Nebraska’s relative strengths is in the turnover battle, but Minnesota has the nation’s sixth-lowest turnover percentage. Conversely, the Golden Gophers have the fifth-worst offensive rebounding percentage in the nation, the only Power Six team worse than Nebraska in that regard. Nebraska has been bested in rebounding by every single Big Ten opponent this season, both offensively and overall.
Wednesday night’s game could feature a very competitive rebounding and turnover battle — the Golden Gophers are risk averse but also rarely turn opponents over. Minnesota also rates sixth nationally in fewest opponent attempts coming from the free throw line, an area Nebraska often relies upon for points. An aggressive approach may benefit Nebraska against a Minnesota team that usually plays games largely devoid of turnovers and offensive rebounds.
Nebraska will likely rely specifically on freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who had four straight games of at least 20 points before Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats. He and the Huskers had their best shooting performance in Big Ten play against Michigan last Tuesday.
The Huskers should also be well-suited to slow down Minnesota’s top offensive weapons. Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens matches up well with Minnesota’s 6-foot-4 senior guard Payton Willis and leading-scorer sophomore forward Jamison Battle, who is 6-foot-7, while the biggest starter is 6-foot-9 senior forward Eric Curry. That’s a tame offering compared to what Nebraska junior forward Derrick Walker and the Huskers’ undersized interior defense has gone up against in Big Ten play.
With a solid performance shooting the ball against the Golden Gophers and by holding their own in the rebound and turnover battles, the Huskers will give themselves a good chance at their first Big Ten win of the season. If not, it may not be coming, and Nebraska basketball could be in store for its first ever winless season in conference play in program history.
Wednesday’s game will tip off at 8:00 and be televised on Big Ten Network.