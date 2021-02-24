Nebraska women’s basketball’s small NCAA Tournament hopes took another hit on Wednesday evening, as the Huskers lost to a struggling Minnesota team, 73-63.
Nebraska started sluggishly. Redshirt sophomore Ashley Scoggin scored an early five points for the Huskers, generating much of the little offense produced by Nebraska early. She got some help — senior center Kate Cain hit a mid-range jumper and a deep three by junior guard Sam Haiby beat the first quarter buzzer, but it was a disappointing quarter offensively for Nebraska.
Sophomore guard Sara Scalia provided a good start for Minnesota on both ends. Collecting three points, two assists, and three defensive rebounds in the first frame, Scalia guided the Gophers to a 15-12 lead at the end of a low-scoring first quarter.
Sophomore center Klarke Sconiers scored a quick four points for the Gophers to open the second quarter, which Haiby answered with a pair of free throws. Sconier, not to be outdone, hit another jumper and split a pair of free throws. Half a minute after the Sconier free throws, Haiby hit another three, getting her to eight points in the game and bringing the Huskers back down by three.
Minnesota scored a couple more baskets, while the Huskers went on a two-minute drought midway through the second period with the Gophers keeping up the intensity on both ends.
Freshman forward Kendall Coley ended the Husker drought with a three, and freshman forward Annika Stewart continued the momentum from there, hitting a 3-pointer of her own.
After freshman guard Ruby Porter hit two free throws and Stewart made another three, the Huskers had outscored Minnesota 11-5 over the final 4:33 of the half to cut the deficit to one point heading into the break..
Just like the second quarter, a Minnesota player got off to a hot start to begin the third period. This time it was senior guard Gadiva Hubbard, who started the half with a made jumper, an assist and then a converted four-point play.. By the end of this flurry, Minnesota had started to take control of the game, leading by seven.
The only points for the Huskers in the first three minutes of the quarter came from two Scoggin free throws, a continued sign of the lack of energy brought by the Husker squad, similar to that of their meeting earlier in the season. That game, Nebraska led by double digits at home before Minnesota outscored the Huskers 17-10 in the fourth quarter to win by five points. .
With just 3:30 left in the quarter, Sconiers and Stewart traded baskets two times, with one of them being a 3-pointer from Stewart. Despite a poor overall offensive performance, the Huskers bounced back to close out the quarter. With only 17 seconds left, Coley hit a 3-pointer, tying the game, and giving Nebraska momentum in a must-win matchup. .
After one scoreless minute, both teams traded baskets on four straight possessions again, with Scalia getting the first two points at the free throw line, followed by a finish by Bourne in the paint. Hubbard then went down and drilled a three, which was again answered by the Huskers as Haiby converted a tough and-one finish to tie it back up at 56-56.
Minnesota scored the next six points after that, appearing as though it might pull away. However, Nebraska rebounded one more time, as Haiby scored five points and Bourne added a free throw to make the score 62-62 with 3:43 left to play.
Junior forward and Husker transfer Kayla Mershon retook the lead for the Gophers on a nice dish from Scalia, and from that point on the Huskers fell apart.
Two Sissoko jumpers with a single Haiby free throw in between iced the game for the Gophers, as Nebraska missed its last five field goal attempts and turned the ball over twice in the final three minutes.
The Huskers shot just 38.9% from the floor, compared to Minnesota’s 45.8%. Nebraska now drops to 11-10 on the season and 9-9 in Big Ten play. Any hope the Huskers had to make the NCAA Tournament run would now likely rely on a significant run in the conference tournament.
Stewart came off the bench and scored 13 points for the Huskers. The Gophers shared the ball, finishing with four players in double digits and outrebounding the Huskers 39-to-30. Minnesota also turned the ball over only seven times compared to the Huskers’ 10 turnovers. The Golden Gophers also exploited the fastbreak considerably, ending the game with 16 points in transition.
“We knew rebounding was going to be very critical in this ballgame,” Williams said postgame. “And we gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points for them and contrary to that we had no second chance points in the ball game.”
Despite multiple efforts, the Huskers were never in control and couldn't get over the hump late in the game after it was tied at 62, with Sissoko being the decisive factor.
“It was really Kadi Sissoko who I thought took over the game there in the fourth quarter, when it was tied up,” Williams said. “ She made a couple of really big plays just driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.”
The season finale for Nebraska against Iowa will be played next Saturday against Iowa.