The Nebraska volleyball team completed a second consecutive sweep at Illinois Saturday (26-24, 30-28, 25-17) to move to 9-1 on the season.
Like Friday night, senior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the team in kills with 14. Her .286 hitting percentage was only a small step down from her performance the night before.
Aside from Sun, though, the middle blocker spot was a clear focal point for the Nebraska offense. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins put together another All-American-caliber match with 11 kills on .625 hitting. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey added eight kills and hit .583 Saturday.
While Nebraska’s three leading attackers were successful throughout the night, the Huskers struggled to get their other offensive weapons in a rhythm. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik put up just two kills Saturday and hit -.087. After the Huskers got no kills from its opposites Friday, sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn had just one kill on nine swings.
Junior setter Nicklin Hames fought through a hard collision late in the second set to lead the offense with 33 assists. Hames added three kills on six attempts.
Nebraska’s defensive specialists put up most of the stats in the digs column. Sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles led the team with 13 digs, and true freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana followed close behind with 12. Akana had one of four aces for the Huskers on Saturday.
Once again, the Fighting Illini offense was led by true freshman outside hitter Raina Terry. She had 13 kills on .320 hitting, along with three aces and four digs. Her counterpart on the left, senior outside hitter Megan Cooney, had 11 kills and hit .100.
Nebraska’s win in Saturday’s rematch was characterized by come-from-behind victories. The Huskers fought off Illinois set points to win the first two sets. The extra points yielded a sweep that took nearly two hours.
Illinois began the match with an early 2-0 lead in the first set, but two Fighting Illini errors quickly evened the score. An 8-5 Illinois lead was engineered by a scoring run with Cooney at the service line. A handful of kills from Terry helped the Fighting Illini extend their lead, and Nebraska was forced to take its first timeout down 15-10.
The Huskers responded with a quick 3-0 run out of the break, forcing Illinois to take a timeout of its own. Kills out of the middle from Stivrins and Caffey narrowed the Fighting Illini lead to one. After Nebraska took the lead on a Hames dump, both teams traded points late in the set. A quick Illinois scoring run left the Huskers with a 21-19 deficit as Cook took the team’s second timeout.
Down 24-22, Nebraska made its move. With Kubik at the line, the Huskers went on a 4-0 tear. An Illinois net violation sealed the first set for the Huskers, 26-24.
Unlike the first set, the Huskers had an early 3-0 advantage in the second set as the Fighting Illini struggled with hitting errors. Illinois fought back, though, and got within one at 7-6. An ace from Terry tied the score at 9, but Nebraska soon reclaimed another slim lead with a pair of kills on the left side. Illinois called a timeout down 14-10 after an Akana ace.
Nebraska held its steady lead out of the timeout. After Hames collided with Sun on a scramble play, the Huskers took a timeout to allow the junior setter to recuperate. Another Terry ace brought the score to 20-19, and Stivrins was blocked back to tie the set at 21.
Facing an Illinois set point at 24-23, Nebraska forced extra points again. Clutch kills from Caffey anchored the Nebraska attack, but Illinois continued to respond. Finally, at 29-28, Stivrins ended the set on the slide and gave the Huskers a 30-28 win and a 2-0 set advantage.
In the third set, it was Illinois with the early 3-0 lead. A pair of Sun kills sparked a Husker rally as Nebraska quickly got within one of the Fighting Illini. The Huskers took their first lead of the set at 7-6 after a block by Hames and Caffey. Both teams traded short scoring runs, and Illinois took its first timeout down 12-11.
Nebraska took its first two-point lead of the set, but a pair of Kubik errors tied the set at 14. The Huskers surged ahead again, though, and leaned on Stivrins to produce two big kills. At 17-14, Illinois took its final timeout.
The Huskers never relinquished their lead. Another large serving run from Kubik stretched the Nebraska lead to its largest of the night. With a 25-17 victory in the third, the Huskers completed the sweep and won every set of the weekend series against Illinois.