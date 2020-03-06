The Lincoln Police Department ticketed Husker point guard Cam Mack for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
A 44-year-old woman told LPD she was driving north on North 27th Street when Mack, 21, rear-ended her 2015 Toyota Corolla with his 2011 Mercedes sedan during slowed traffic. When the Mercedes didn’t stop, the woman followed the vehicle and collected its license plate number, which she gave to the police, LPD officer Luke Bonkiewicz told the Star.
When police talked to Mack later that day, he said he thought he had avoided the Toyota, but LPD said both vehicles had some damage. LPD has not charged Mack at this time.
Mack was suspended from the Michigan game Thursday for a violation of team rules. This suspension is the fourth time this season the sophomore has been disciplined, according to the Star.