The start of the 2022 spring semester has had many surprises for Husker athletics with multiple events postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
Despite five of the 12 planned athletic events this week not occurring, plenty of freshman athletes were still in action. This week’s winner saw a big individual win in not just one, but two events.
Men’s tennis player Roni Hietaranta is this week’s winner.
The men’s tennis team competed in two matches over the weekend against No. 2 Baylor and No. 24 Oklahoma. The Huskers lost to Baylor 6-1 and lost to Oklahoma 5-2.
But for Hietaranta, he swept the weekend, winning the No. 6 singles match against Baylor and the No. 5 singles match against Oklahoma. In the match versus Baylor, Hietaranta took down his opponent in two sets, winning the first set 6-1, then set two 6-3.
Then against Oklahoma, Hietaranta had a closer win in the No. 5 singles match. The Lappeenranta, Finland native got another sweep, taking set one 6-4 then set two 7-5.
Hietaranta is now 3-0 this season in singles matches and is also 1-0 in the doubles matches. Hietaranta is continuing his momentum from a solid run in the Big Ten Championships. Hietaranta made it to the Round of 16 and finished off the event with a 2-2 record.
First honorable mention: Swimmer Ilaria Murzilli
The Nebraska swimming and diving team competed in a dual meet against conference opponent Illinois. As a team, the Huskers took down the Fighting Illini 178-122.
Ilaria Murzilli competed in three events during the meet, claiming one victory, a fourth-place finish and a seventh-place finish. Her win came in the 500-yard freestyle, where she won the event in a time of 4:57.78.
Her fourth-place finish came in the 200-yard freestyle where she finished the race in a time of 1:53.71. Finally, her seventh-place finish came in the 200-yard medley relay. The Rome, Italy native swam in the freestyle portion of the race with her relay team of sophomore Sarah Barton, junior Berkeley Livingston and junior Kaitlyn Barth.
The relay team took 7th with a time of 1:50.45 while Murzilli finished her leg in a time of 24.61 seconds.
Second honorable mention: Swimmer Maia Hall
Maia Hall also fared well in the swim and dive meet against Illinois, nabbing a win and competing in three total events. The Whitby, England native’s victory came in the 200-yard breaststroke, winning in a time of 2:21.32.
Hall also picked up a fourth-place finish and a sixth-place finish. Her fourth-place finish came in the 200-yard medley relay, where she swam with sophomore Gabby Donahue, senior Shannon Stott and freshman Jojo Randby.
As a team, they finished fourth in a time of 1:47.62. Hall swam in the breaststroke portion of the relay, finishing her leg in 30.50 seconds. Finally, her sixth-place finish came in the 100-yard breaststroke, where she finished in a time of 1:06.1.