This week saw a lot of action during the weekend, and it also saw the end of a long solid first year for this week’s winner. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is men’s gymnast Taylor Christopulos.
The Nebraska men's gymnastics team concluded its season at the NCAA Championships on April 16 and April 17. As a team, the Huskers claimed five All-American honors and finished in fourth.
Christopulos was a big part of the Huskers’ run as he competed in nine total rotations throughout the two days, racking up a total of 119.946 points.
In the NCAA Qualifier on Friday, Nebraska finished in first to advance to the finals. Christopulos competed in three of the six rotations for the Huskers.
Starting on the floor, Christopulos finished with a score of 13.65 to be Nebraska’s worst score. He bounced back in the rings, as he earned the Huskers’ third-best score with a 13.56. The Utah native then shined in his best event, the vault, leading the Huskers during the final rotation with a score of 14.66.
In the finals, Christopulos competed in the all-around for Nebraska, finishing 16th overall with a final score of 64.346.
Starting in the parallel bars, Christopulos earned a career-high score of 13.06, the fifth-best by the Huskers. In the high bar, Christopulos also had the fifth best score for Nebraska with a score of 12.066. After scoring a 13.73 on the floor, a 11.40 on the pommel horse and a 13.16 in the rings, Christopulos once again shined in the vault.
In the final rotation of finals, Christopulos finished with a score of 14.66 to tie for fifth overall and earn All-American honors.
Christopulos had an astounding freshman year overall, winning four vault titles, an individual rings title and even claiming the silver medal on vault at the Big Ten Championships.
First honorable mention: Men’s golfer Jack Lundin
The Nebraska men’s golf team competed at the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational on April 17 and April 18.
As a team, the Huskers finished fourth out of nine teams with a team score of 871.
Lundin was the top finisher for Nebraska, tying for fifth overall with a score of 213. This is Lundin’s best finish of the season, and he shares his fifth place finish with senior Mark Foelbaek and junior Caleb Badura.
The South Dakota native entered the competition coming off a 12th place finish at the Aggie Invitational one week ago. Lundin finished that invitational with his then-best score of 218.
After this performance, Lundin holds Nebraska's best stroke average through twelve spring rounds with a 73.66.
The team’s next competition will be the Big Ten Championship on April 30.
Second honorable mention: Baseball infielder Max Anderson
The Nebraska baseball team competed in a three-game road battle against Penn State from April 16 to April 18. The Huskers swept the Nittany Lions, outscoring them 24-7.
Anderson finished the series with five hits, two RBIs and two runs.
After finishing the first game without a hit, Anderson bounced back in the follow up with three hits, a run, an RBI and a double in the 11-2 win. The Omaha native then continued his momentum into game three with two hits, an RBI and a run in the team’s 5-3 win.
The team’s next series will be on the road against Michigan State on April 23 to April 25.