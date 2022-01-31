It was another jam-packed week of action for Husker athletics. Through the four days and 11 events, freshmen athletes continued to strive in their respective sports. This week’s winner not only has been getting better and better each week, but has also remained a key aspect of their sport throughout the season.
This week’s winner is men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team competed in two conference games at home across the week, losing to Wisconsin 73-65 and then Rutgers 63-61. From the two games, McGowens led the team, tallying up a total of 52 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
In the loss to Wisconsin, McGowens started off slow, dropping just six points in the first half. But, he started picking things up in the second half. Although the Huskers fell to the Badgers 73-65, McGowens finished the game with 23 points, which led the game on both sides.
Then, in the loss to Rutgers, McGowens’ first half was more than double his previous outing, as he went into the locker room with 13 points. He continued scoring in the second half, adding another 16 to finish the game with a total of 29, once again leading the game. 14 of McGowens’ 29 points came from the free throw line, finishing the night from the line 14-of-18. McGowens also wrapped up the game with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
On the season, McGowens has continued to lead the team in multiple categories. The Pendleton, South Carolina native is the only player on the team with over 300 points this season, as he averages 16.7 points per game.
First honorable mention: Women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski
The Nebraska women’s basketball team also competed in two conference games at home through the week. The Huskers took down Wisconsin 77-44 and then Purdue 81-66.
For freshman center Alexis Markowski, she continued to power through the month of January, delivering 38 total points across two games. Along with scoring 38 points, the Lincoln, Nebraska native also finished the week with 15 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block.
In the win over Wisconsin, Markowski led the team in scoring, dropping 15 points. She also finished the game with eight rebounds, a steal and an assist. Then in the win over Purdue, Markowski led the team again in scoring with 23 points. She also finished the game with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
In the month of January alone, Markowski has propelled herself up the statsheet for Nebraska with an average of 19.3 points per game.
Second honorable mention: Men’s track and field athlete Till Steinforth
The Nebraska track and field team competed at home in the Adidas Classic from Jan. 28- 29. As a team, the Huskers won 13 events.
Freshman Till Steinforth’s heptathlon win for the Huskers was one of the biggest. Steinforth’s total score of 5,582 now makes him the best in the Big Ten this season. The Saxony-Anhalt, Germany native also tied for fifth nationally along with being fifth all-time in program history.
The heptathlon required both days of the invitational, with four events on Jan. 28 and the final three on Jan. 29. Steinforth won three of the seven events for the heptathlon and placed in the top-three in the other four.
On day one, Steinforth won the long jump with a leap of 24-feet, 5 3/4 inches (7.46 meters).
On day two, Steinforth competed in the 60-meter hurdles, the pole vault and the 1000-meter run. He won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.22 seconds. Then, despite finishing runner-up in the pole vault, Steinforth achieved a new personal best mark of 15-feet, 2 1/4 inches (4.63 meters). Finally, he won the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:51.25 to get his final score of 5,582.