After a season of playing in front of cardboard fans and empty seats, Memorial Stadium will once again be filled to 100 percent capacity for the fall football season.
The announcement came via the Nebraska Athletic Department’s Twitter account Wednesday morning. The first home game this year for Nebraska will be on Sept. 4 when the Huskers take on Fordham. That game will mark the first time the stadium will be at full capacity for a football game since Nov. 29, 2019 when the Huskers played Iowa.
Let's make it 376
The university is selling a three-game mini plan for $195. The plan allows Husker fans to choose three from games against Fordham (Sept. 4), Buffalo (Sept. 11), Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), Purdue (Oct. 30) and Iowa (Nov, 26).
Capacity is set to 100% & The Sea of Red is calling your name!
Memorial Stadium is already sold out for the Garth Brooks concert on Aug.14.
This announcement comes about a month after the athletic department said they are planning for 100 percent capacity for volleyball games at the Devaney Center this fall.