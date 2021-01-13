An experienced 2020 Nebraska football secondary will remain that way in 2021.
Senior safety Marquel Dismuke announced on Wednesday that he will be using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to the Huskers for another season.
This announcement follows senior safety Deontai Williams’ similar decision earlier today, meaning that both of the Huskers’ starting safeties will be back for next season.
Dismuke was the team’s fourth-leading tackler in 2020 with 47 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He also was credited with three pass deflections on the season.
Nebraska’s defense was senior-heavy in 2020, but with key contributors returning, that may be the case again in 2021. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is officially the only one of Nebraska’s four starting defensive backs not to return for another year.
Six of Nebraska’s eight top tacklers are confirmed to be returning next season. The other two are both seniors — linebacker Will Honas and defensive lineman Ben Stille have not yet announced their plans for 2021.