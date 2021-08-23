Ahead of Nebraska football’s season-opening game on Saturday, Aug. 28, The Daily Nebraskan is previewing all three phases of the team. We’re starting by taking a look at the Husker offense, and we will be previewing the defense and special teams over the coming days.
Nebraska’s offense struggled mightily in 2020, reaching lows not previously seen under head coach Scott Frost. The Huskers scored 23.1 points per game, 12th in the Big Ten and a near touchdown less from their 2018 and 2019 offenses. By the end of the year, there was little scoring and not many highlight plays to look back on, unlike the previous two seasons.
The engine of Nebraska’s 2021 offense, much like in past years, will be on the ground. Since Frost’s arrival in 2018, the distribution of playcalls have moved towards pounding the ball over and over, though not necessarily from the halfback. No matter if it’s the quarterback or a wide receiver taking carries, Nebraska wants to run.
This bears itself out in distribution. In 2020, Nebraska ran the ball on 59.35% of all offensive plays, which was lower than 2019 but still seven percentage points higher than 2018.
The 2020 offense did not have many bright spots overall, but one was the offensive line. As a unit, the Husker offensive line finished 36th in the country with 2.79 line yards per carry, an upgrade from the 2019 line which was 89th in line yards per carry.
What makes the offensive line so noteworthy is that the Huskers return three of their five starters from last season. Sophomore center Cam Jurgens, redshirt freshman guard Ethan Piper and redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart come back to most likely fill up the right half of the line.
That leaves two holes, with highly coveted freshman tackle Turner Corcoran expected at left tackle after a solid performance against Rutgers in the final game of the 2020 campaign. He replaces four-year starter and 2021 NFL fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes. There should be a battle between multiple players for left guard, but the Huskers will have more depth and Big Ten size this year no matter who the coaching staff decided to go with.
The offensive line is a big part of any successful ground game but can’t do all the work. One disappointing position group in 2020 was the running backs as now-graduated Husker running back Dedrick Mills suffered an injury on week three and never could build upon his breakout 2019 campaign after his return.
Data can be found at https://collegefootballdata.com/
Mills disappointed in 2020, and the rest of the unit did as well. Despite running plenty, the use of running backs dropped significantly with Nebraska using both quarterbacks as battering rams along with sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The quality of running back play has dropped, and not a single answer has appeared to lead the backfield in 2021. What the Huskers need is consistently good running backs to help complement an offensive line that returns plenty of experience.
There are plenty of capable suitors to emerge as the Huskers’ featured runner. University of Southern California sophomore transfer running back Markese Stepp was a big get for Nebraska in the offseason and similar stylistically to Mills. With a full year of practice and offseason under their belts, freshmen Gabe Ervin Jr. and Marvin Scott III should be expected to take carries along with speedy freshman Rahmir Johnson.
The running back group is relatively young as the majority of backs are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. That should not be an excuse, however, as the unit should still shine with a good run-blocking offensive line, hopefully for the Huskers lessening the burden on junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Expected points added (EPA) helps to bring context of each play by taking context of down and distance and showing if a play adds to a drive. For example, a five-yard pass on third and four adds much more expected points than a nine-yard run on third and fourteen.
Martinez’s legs have only been a positive since first arriving in 2018. The majority of Nebraska’s rushing success in 2020 came through its quarterbacks with Martinez having been a particularly good runner last season. Nebraska’s quarterbacks made up over half the rush attempts in 2020 and neither suffered an injury despite the heavy workload.
The other half of Martinez’s play has been shoddy, even with his completion percentage jumping from 59.4% in 2019 to 70.4% in 2020. Just four passing touchdowns was last in the Big Ten, and 6.6 adjusted yards per attempt at seventh in the Big Ten will simply not work if Nebraska’s offense hopes to take a massive step forward in 2021.
A lack of big plays through the air is not all the fault of Martinez’s despite his indecisiveness at times. The biggest loss to Nebraska’s 2021 offense, a loss that could potentially impact Nebraska’s goal to generate more big plays in the air, is Robinson transferring back home to the University of Kentucky.
Robinson held up a struggling receiving corps that managed to be worse than its 2019 counterpart. In the graph below, we see the strong positive correlation between strong wide receiver play and predicted points added (a metric similar to expected points added). As shown, Nebraska suffers mightily in this context.
With Robinson gone, the expected number one receiver should be Montana senior transfer Samori Toure.
Toure was dominant in Montana, hauling in 87 catches along with 13 touchdowns and 1,495 yards in his 2019 campaign. That landed him as an FCS All-American, and he further was named a 2020 FCS preseason All-American before transferring to Nebraska back in January.
As seen with last season, Toure can not be the only receiver to shine. With a hopefully healthy junior Omar Manning, the two lead the way as the big-bodied receivers that could play a major role this season.
Behind the two receivers the group rounds out with senior Oliver Martin and several speedy young receivers such as freshmen Zavier Betts and Alante Brown.
The lone remaining facet of the Husker offense is its tight end corps. Tight end play, and specifically tight end receiving play, as seen below, is less positively correlated to successful offense than the position’s more vaunted counterpart. That being said, it is still a considerable factor overall.
All the teams listed here had used their tight ends for at least 40 plays throughout the season, with Nebraska using the group on 44 plays in 2020. That was one less than 2019 where the Huskers had 45 such plays that equated out to about .27 predicted points added per play (PPA/play).
In 2020, that number jumped significantly to .59 PPA/play. The tight ends improved considerably last season, while the wide receivers got worse following a poor showing from the unit in 2019. The good news is that Nebraska returns its two most productive tight ends from a season ago, along with four-star freshman Thomas Fidone.
The bad news is that two of those tight ends have either fought an injury or were nicked up in the offseason. Fidone is not expected to suit up until at least midseason with a knee injury while junior tight end Travis Vokolek has missed time in practice, according to a Frost press conference on Aug. 13.
Even if all three tight ends were healthy, the outcome of the air attack is going to depend on the wide receiver play more than the tight ends. Over the last three seasons, only three teams used tight ends more than wide receivers in a season.
This is Frost’s most important season yet due to growing pressure regarding the state of the program from national media and a recent investigation launched by the NCAA. The success of his 2021 offense will rest on whether the running backs and wide receivers he has brought in will succeed or not. This is now an offense that is full of Frost-recruited players.
If those two skill positions do not improve, expect another long season that possibly misses a fifth straight bowl game. If the two do improve, the team should take a much-anticipated step forward in college football relevancy.