The first hire of Nebraska football’s retooled offensive coaching staff is officially in place.
Former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, a Nebraska quarterback from 1988 through 1991, is joining Nebraska football’s staff ahead of next season, the program announced on Friday. The New Orleans, Louisiana, native spent five seasons at LSU, and will assume the positions of wide receivers coach, pass game coordinator and associate head coach at Nebraska.
The hiring represents the first step taken by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost to fill out his coaching staff following the firing of four offensive assistants on Nov. 8.
“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and I could not be more excited.”
While at LSU, Joseph keyed the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship squad by developing an incredible wide receiving trio. LSU’s three starters at the position, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrance Marshall, combined for 241 receptions for nearly 4,000 yards and 51 touchdowns.
The Tigers set SEC records in total offense in 2019, and Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver. Jefferson set a program record with 111 receptions and 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Chase and Jefferson were eventual NFL first-round draft picks, while Marshall was selected in the second round.
Prior to LSU, Joseph's previous Division I stops include Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and Alcorn State.
Joseph leaves an LSU program in flux following the hiring of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly on Tuesday. He was making recruiting visits on behalf of Kelly and the Tiger program as recently as Tuesday evening.
At any rate, in addition to Joseph’s proven development of elite collegiate wide receivers, his successes on the recruiting trail make him an attractive hire. He’s widely regarded as one of the better recruiters in college football, and has signed three five-star recruits during his LSU tenure, according to 24/7 Sports.
“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said in a press release. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”
He’ll look to reinvigorate an oft-underutilized position at Nebraska, as well as provide a boost in recruiting. The Huskers infamously have had just one 1,000-yard receiver in program history.