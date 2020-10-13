Senior wide receiver JD Spielman was on pace to break several Nebraska receiving records before making the decision to throw his name into the transfer portal. With his departure to TCU, the Huskers lost their rock in the passing game.
However, Nebraska isn’t scrambling to find another answer at the wide receiver spot.
“There’s been a lot of guys coming onto the scene,” junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “We have some good depth this year at the position.”
Despite the loss of Spielman, sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson returns to the offense as a receiver.
Specifically, Robinson is often going to line up at slot receiver, as running backs coach Ryan Held stated in a press conference on Oct. 8. The reasoning behind the shift, for Held, was that he felt confident in his running back room and the team believes Robinson would be better served in the slot.
That bodes well for Nebraska because Robinson, at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, is not as big as other Big Ten running backs and as a result more susceptible to injury in the trenches. Robinson, who had 88 rushing attempts and 40 receptions in 2019, did get hurt in this all-purpose role last season and moving to a receiver role puts his open field agility at the center of his game.
“We feel very good about what we have at the running back position to where he can really focus on helping us at the slot receiver,” Held said.
After Robinson, junior Kade Warner is one of three Huskers in the receiving core to have appeared in multiple games at the Division I level, alongside sophomore Brody Belt and redshirt freshman Chris Hickman. Belt appeared as a running back last season, while Hickman didn’t make the switch from tight end to wide receiver until late in the year. Warner suffered an injury to start last season, but was able to get on the field and be a starter for the majority of 2019.
Warner had eight catches for 101 yards in his seven games played last season, five of which he started in.
Nebraska has overhauled its receiving corps since the season ended, bringing in highly touted recruits and replacing former wide receivers coach Troy Walters with Matt Lubick, who also serves as offensive coordinator. The 2019 receiver group did not perform up to expectations last season and the coaching staff had good reason to overhaul the unit.
The Husker passing offense struggled, particularly on standard downs. Standard downs are defined as spots where teams can choose to run or pass and have a potential advantage against the defense.
These standard downs include first downs, second down with seven or less yards to go or four or less yards to go on third and fourth down.
Nebraska thrived on first downs, having a 46.2% success rate on first downs, third highest in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Wisconsin. The pass success rate on first downs was 41.74% in conference play, eighth in the Big Ten. Nebraska’s ground game helped a lot on first down.
Nebraska’s success rate on the other standard downs, getting 70% or more yards needed to get a first down on a second down or converting a third or fourth down, was at 38.2% when Nebraska passed and 48.3% when Nebraska ran the ball.
Only Maryland and Rutgers were worse passing the ball on these downs and Nebraska’s ground game was only worse than Iowa’s during conference play. Nebraska needs to convert these manageable downs to become a much more consistent offense and make the Husker air attack respectable.
One way Frost and company changed their receiving recruitment strategy is a refocus on going after much taller and stronger receivers. The campus has been buzzing about Omar Manning, a four-star JUCO transfer, and he will be a day one contributor barring injury.
“Omar’s a very talented guy,” Martinez said. “Us quarterbacks are excited about him and we’re going to continue to help him and move along.”
Manning stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds, a prototype body for the perfect receiver who also can block. Another interesting prospect is Hickman, who was recruited as a tight end.
Hickman presents a potential nightmare matchup from a defense’s view as he’s a 6-foot-6 receiver and can be placed anywhere on the line of scrimmage.
The blocking on screens and swing passes, plays that may have irritated some Husker fans, can be run much better through taller receivers blocking 1-on-1 with defensive backs.
The length of Manning and Hickman also creates defensive mismatches that Nebraska can exploit through smaller players lined up on Hickman or Manning, or linebackers forced to line-up on the smaller receivers.
Nebraska has several options but all have barely played yet. One thing that isn't in question is the speed behind Robinson. Redshirt freshman Jamie Nance, another returning receiver, also has considerable speed. He came second in both the 100 and 200-meter at the Oklahoma 4A spring title meet in high school with times of 10.99 and 21.87 seconds, respectively.
Freshman Marcus Fleming ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the 2019 Opening Regional as a junior, a time that some NFL receivers can’t replicate. Freshman four-star Alante Brown, a prep school quarterback turned receiver, has already turned heads at practice despite having little experience at the receiver position.
These three receivers won’t see the field as much as Robinson but they can stretch the field and put extra stress on the defense. This consistent air threat will in turn also help support the ground game.
Last season, the Huskers ran the ball on over 60% of all plays during conference play. Nebraska had the second highest rush rate during Big Ten play, trailing only Wisconsin. That isn’t the goal for the 2020 Nebraska offense.
“As an offense, we want to be balanced,” Lubick said in an Oct. 1 press conference. “We want to be able to throw the ball...and we also want to run the ball downhill and on the perimeter.”