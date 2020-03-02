Sophomore forward Leigha Brown became the first Husker to win Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year since joining the conference while junior center Kate Cain made the Big Ten All-Defensive team, the Big Ten announced Monday
Brown won Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year from both the coaches and media by averaging 14.2 points without starting a game this season. Brown was the leading scorer for the Huskers and the No. 12 in all of the Big Ten.
Brown was also an All-Big Ten honorable mention along with her teammate Cain.
Cain was an honorable mention and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team for the second consecutive season. Cain had 3.6 blocks and 6.7 defensive rebounds per game during conference play and led the Big Ten in both areas.
Senior forward Grace Mitchell claimed Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award during Monday’s award show as well.