For the second week in a row, the Nebraska women’s basketball team was looking to take down another undefeated No. 15 team. Whereas the last bout was a home-court upset against Northwestern, tonight’s battle was against the fast-pace, high scoring Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center. Unfortunately for the Huskers, last week’s result would not repeat itself.
Michigan has averaged over 85 points per game through its first seven games of the season. Yet, despite Nebraska holding the Wolverines to under 65 points on Thursday night, its offense couldn’t rise to the challenge and the Huskers suffered a 64-62 loss.
“Our team has done a good job at focusing on defensive game plans,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We find areas where the other team is strong at and really key into that. But, we didn’t take care of business in every area of defense which is what we need to work on.”
Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers in scoring with 27 points, going 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Haiby also led the team in rebounds with nine. Senior center Kate Cain was second behind Haiby scoring 12 points — 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds. Junior forward Bella Cravens finished the night with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, 2-of-2 from the free-throw line and six rebounds.
Even though Michigan shot poorly on the night, the Wolverines were able to out-rebound Nebraska 59-32. The Wolverines also held Nebraska to only seven offensive rebounds while they had 30, one of the definitive cruxes in Michigan’s victory.
“It’s the most remarkable thing I’ve ever seen,” Williams said. “If I were told before the game that we would give up 30 offensive rebounds, I would’ve thought it would be a 30 point blowout. For our team to do a lot of things right, continue to fight and put ourselves in a spot to win is just remarkable.”
Nebraska has struggled when it comes to offensive rebounds so far this season in losses, as it has been under 10 in each of its losses this season.
“It’s frustrating seeing our struggles with offensive rebounds and it’s sticking out like a sore thumb,” Williams said. “That’s a key reason why we lost today and it’s something that we can better at.”
Another key element in Michigan’s victory over the Huskers was junior forward Naz Hillmon, who had a career-high in scoring with 35 points and rebounding with an outstanding 22.
“It was a special effort by a special player,” Williams said about Hillmon. “She really felt the need to elevate her game tonight and she found a way to spark her team.”
The Wolverines displayed their fast pace start to the game by scoring two points 18 seconds after the tipoff. But the Huskers continued their theme of starting the game off with back-and-forth action as they stayed within five points of Michigan in the early goings of the contest.
After heading into the second quarter down 22-19, the Huskers held the high scoring Wolverines to 12 points and went into the half up 35-34.
Michigan came into the third quarter with ruthless aggression, outscoring Nebraska 18-8, out rebounding them 21-8 and forcing eight fouls on the Huskers. As the game entered the fourth quarter, Nebraska was trailing 52-43, and the deficit soon became 60-49 with only five minutes left afterwards.
The Huskers, however, weren't going down without a fight as they went on a miraculous 11-2 run to cut Michigan’s advantage to 62-60 with 15 seconds remaining. Following two Michigan free throws and a layup from Cain to keep Nebraska’s deficit at two, freshman guard Whitney Brown stole the ball and tossed up a 3-pointer in an attempt to beat the buzzer and win the game. Unfortunately, Brown’s heave didn’t get off in time, and the game ended 64-62 in Michigan’s favor.
“[Sam] Haiby made big plays, tough plays in the fourth,” Williams said. “She maneuvered herself down inside the rim and finished. We got some post touches to Kate [Cain], and Bella [Cravens] finding ways to contribute with her strengths, there were some good things that happened.”
Nebraska is now 5-4 on the year and 0-4 on the road. The Huskers are staying in the state of Michigan for a Sunday road tilt against another ranked Big Ten foe, No. 23 Michigan State.
“We will watch film, find ways to get better and have our training staff help recover our team’s bodies,” Williams said. “We’ll pay attention to our mistakes, practice and just prepare for the game.”