On Saturday, Nebraska’s time at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships came to an end.
After the event was canceled last year, five Huskers qualified and four competed across Friday and Saturday.
Junior thrower Burger Lambrechts Jr., sophomore thrower Kevin Shubert, junior distance runner George Kusche and freshman jumper Lishanna Ilves all took action in their respective events.
Lambrechts was the top finisher for the Huskers, placing fifth in the shot-put on Friday with a throw of 65-feet, 3/4 inches (19.83 meters). The Big Ten champion earned his place on his first attempt.
This was the best finish for Nebraska men’s shot-put at Indoor Nationals since 2004, when Carl Myerscough was runner-up with a throw of 66-feet, 3 inches (20.19 meters). Lambrechts also earned first-team All-America honors and his third career All-America accolade.
Kusche was the second top finisher for the Huskers, with his 10th place finish in the men’s mile. The Big Ten cross country champ ran the mile twice across two days where he competed in preliminaries and finals. Kusche punched his ticket to finals with a time of 3:58.24 in the prelims. Kusche then finished 10th in the finals with a time of 4:03.23.
Rounding out the team was Shubert and Ilves, who both finished 16th in their events. Shubert competed alongside Lambrechts in the shot put and placed 16th with a throw of 59-feet, 8 1/2 inches (18.20 meters). Shubert earned second-team All-America honors and was one of only three non-upperclassmen to compete in the event.
Ilves, meanwhile, was one of only three freshmen competing in the long jump. The Big Ten champ finished 16th with a jump of 20-feet, 1 3/4 inches (6.14 meters) and earned second-team All-America accolades.
Junior Papay Glaywulu also qualified for the Huskers in the triple jump, but did not compete.
With the indoor season concluded, the team will be competing in the outdoor season for the first time since 2019. No schedule has been released for the outdoor season, but the NCAA Outdoor Preliminaries will begin on May 27.