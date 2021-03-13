Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 41F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 41F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.