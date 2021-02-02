Several years ago, college volleyball fans learned that the 2020 season would end with a return to Omaha in the Final Four, a tantalizing prospect for the blue-blood Husker program. A lot has changed since then.
A global pandemic turned 2020’s fall season into a spring 2021 slate. Most major conferences are playing conference-only, abbreviated schedules.
As for the postseason, fans were reassured that Omaha’s CHI Health Center would still host the Final Four, now scheduled for April 22 and 24. Now, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Omaha could take on a much bigger role in this year’s NCAA volleyball tournament, with the pandemic showing little signs of stopping in the near future.
In early January, the NCAA announced that Indiana, and primarily Indianapolis, would host the entire NCAA basketball tournament that runs from mid-March until early April. In the era of sports amid an ongoing pandemic, this is another attempt at a “bubble.”
Even casual sports fans have heard plenty of bubble talk over the past year, but now it’s not all coming from Joe Lunardi’s bracketology. The NCAA even sought to trademark “Battle in the Bubble” in late 2020 in preparation for a single-venue tournament.
The implementation of a sports bubble was pioneered by the NBA last summer in the closed-off Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World. The league was remarkably successful in avoiding coronavirus-related cancellations or any COVID-19 cases whatsoever. A champion was crowned at the end of the year.
There’s a problem, though. Nobody has been able to replicate the NBA’s success. The NFL season has had plenty of well-documented postponements, facility closures and personnel shortages. COVID-19’s impact was felt from the regular season to the playoffs. And this is from the most profitable professional sport in the country.
Containing the spread of COVID-19 in collegiate athletics presents even more logistical challenges. Students are not just full-time athletes. Class-related exposures are inevitable. Rosters are large.
College basketball and football have provided innumerable examples of the difficulty of conducting a collegiate season amid a pandemic. The Nebraska men’s basketball team, for example, has been sidelined for three weeks while it deals with COVID-19 issues.
The college football season, meanwhile, went from cancellations to controversy. Ohio State was selected for the four-team playoff after three of its eight regular-season games were scratched, resulting in a mere six-win Buckeyes team playing a 10-win Clemson.
There’s a lesson here for NCAA volleyball. The difficulty of conducting a postseason tournament goes beyond implementing a bubble. First, how will tournament teams be selected?
The selection conundrum for volleyball’s postseason is exacerbated by the NCAA’s decision to shrink the tournament from 64 teams to 48. Despite this, the number of auto-bids remains mostly unchanged. 30 teams will still make the postseason by virtue of winning their conference, only a two-team reduction from typical years, with the Ivy League and Big West having canceled their respective volleyball seasons.
As a result, there are now only 18 at-large spots to sort out for the NCAA Tournament. It’s a narrow field that could be further complicated by cancellations — a ripe circumstance for the Ohio State football conundrum.
How the selection committee deals with a team that is clearly talented but hasn’t played a high volume of quality matches due to COVID-19 issues is a near-inevitable question that doesn’t necessarily have a great answer. It might be hard to select just four teams for football, but 30 will almost certainly cause considerable controversy.
And these cancellations for volleyball are already a reality. Nebraska’s home-opening series against Northwestern was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program. Penn State and Michigan’s programs are completely halted, and neither team has played a match this season. Nor has Stanford, which has won three of the last four national titles. The Cardinal has to scratch the first two weeks of their season due to coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County, California.
It’s probable that, in the absence of proven game results, a program’s reputation will play a role in tournament selection. Nebraska head coach John Cook mentioned in a preseason press conference that the “eye test” could be considered. In any case, the selection committee has some difficult decisions ahead.
Once the selection hurdle is cleared, it’s time for the bubble. The popular theory is that, like Indiana in college basketball, Omaha will host the entire NCAA volleyball tournament.
It’s a format that has yet to be tested by the NCAA, and one that seems to take considerable administrative strength. The association will undoubtedly be paying attention to how successful the men’s basketball tournament is, and that could impact the volleyball tournament that follows soon after. How the NCAA deals with the bracket implications of a postponed match is yet to be seen.
Regardless of the men’s basketball bubble’s outcome, Nebraska will feel comfortable with its surroundings. Cook won national titles in the CHI Health Center in 2006 and 2015 and nearly knocked off one of the best college volleyball teams in history in the 2008 Final Four. Assistant coach Kelly Hunter was the starting setter when Nebraska won its 2015 title.
In an era full of travel restrictions, Nebraska would not have to trek very far to play in the postseason. Yet, what that postseason might look like is anyone’s guess.