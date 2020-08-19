Over the past several days, Big Ten coaches, players, fans and parents demanded transparency from the conference on its decision to postpone fall sports due to the coronavirus on Aug. 11.
On Wednesday evening, those people got the transparency they desired.
Commissioner Kevin Warren delivered a response to the Big Ten community in an open letter, sharing additional reasoning regarding the conference’s decision. Warren stated that while he knows how important sports are to student-athletes, their families, coaches and fans, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors “overwhelmingly” supported postponing the season.
“The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts,” Warren said in the letter. “Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”
One of the central reasons Warren had fallen under such scrutiny was because the conference had released a football schedule six days before the decision to postpone. Other fall sports’ schedules hadn’t been released, but the original plan was for Big Ten schools to compete against only conference opposition in the fall.
Warren said he understood the disappointment regarding the conference’s timing, but reiterated that the Big Ten had been committed to proceed “one day at a time,” with the health of student-athletes at the center of the decision-making process.
“While several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season, at the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes,” Warren said.
Warren listed three central reasons for the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors’ decision: COVID-19 transmission rising at “an alarming rate,” lack of knowledge about the virus’ long-term impact and concerns about contact tracing and social distancing in contact sports.
The financial impact of postponing fall sports cannot be understated. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said the university’s athletic department is slated to lose anywhere from $80 to $120 million if the football season is cancelled. Warren said while financial concerns are important, they didn’t factor into the conference’s final decision.
“Financial considerations did not influence the COP/C decision, as the postponement will have enormous adverse financial implications,” Warren said. “We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision, but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic.”
Warren added with some hope for the future, announcing that the Big Ten has assembled a Return to Competition Task Force. The group consists of members from the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, sports medicine and university medical personnel, Athletic Directors, Head Coaches, Faculty Athletic Representatives and Senior Women Administrators.
The Task Force’s goal is to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible. The next opportunity to do so will be in the winter, something that the Task Force is already evaluating, according to Warren.
“In evaluating winter/spring models, we will explore many factors including the number of football games that can reasonably be played from a health perspective in a full calendar year while maintaining a premier competitive experience for our student-athletes culminating in a Big Ten Championship,” Warren said.
Warren closed by saying he understands how important college athletics is for all parties involved, and that the Big Ten will continue to make “best decisions possible” in order to keep its student-athletes safe.
“We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes,” Warren said.