Judi Jones is probably the only person who expected herself to be here.
The fifth-year senior joined the distance program in 2016 as a walk-on. Now, she is third in school history in the 3000 meter steeplechase and in position to qualify for the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in the event. Nonetheless, she’s hardly satisfied and has more ambitious goals waiting.
For an athlete who questioned whether or not she would ever run competitively again just a year ago, she’s exactly where she wants to be.
“I came in as a walk-on and just wanted to be part of Nebraska because I knew the Big Ten was one of the most competitive conferences distance wise,” Jones said. “And I wanted to be part of the best and eventually grow into being competitive in the Big Ten.”
Now she leads the Big Ten in the steeplechase by seven seconds.
Jones opened up the season as the only member of the Husker distance team in Jacksonville, Florida for the Big Ten North Florida Invitational at the beginning of April. There, she ran personal bests in the 800 and 1500 meters, racing in a Husker singlet for the first time in over a year.
She followed that effort with a wire-to-wire victory in the steeplechase in Bloomington, Indiana the next week at the second Big Ten Invite.
Her time of 10:04 moved her up in the Husker record books and put her at 12th in the NCAA at the time. Currently, she is 17th. A total of 24 athletes qualify for the national meet in each event, but Jones has her sights set on something much higher than reaching the national meet.
“I just see this as a starting point right now, I’m still not where I want to be,” Jones said. “l never stopped training during the pandemic, so these are big PRs, but I kind of expected this.”
Jones considered hanging up the spikes after COVID-19 wiped away what was supposed to be her senior season last spring. She graduated in May and considered focusing on her business career — she currently works as a market analyst for Spreetail — but she knew she would continue to run regardless and didn’t stop training.
She may have actually benefited from the gap year in the sense that she feels she’s in much better shape this season. Instead of aiming for just a nationals berth and a potential All-American finish, Jones wants to qualify for the Olympic Trials. In order to do so, she’ll need to chop an additional 14 seconds off of her current time to get down to 9:50. The good news is if she hits that time, she’ll also be a national title contender.
“Having that high goal, I feel like everything else will take care of itself,” Jones said. “9:45 or that 9:50 Olympic standard, I think that’s attainable for where my fitness is. I just need to get in the right race where I’m being pulled and I’m not running on my own, take off that mental barrier.”
Nebraska’s school record in the steeplechase is unusually fast, set by Ann Gaffigan when she won the 2004 Olympic Trials in the event with a breakout time of 9:39, the then American record. Jones does not have that set as a concrete goal, but recognizes anything is possible at this point.
“Ann Gaffigan, she definitely set the bar high, and I believe in myself and it does get me nervous and excited thinking about pursuing that and trying to go after that,” Jones said. “But I believe that’s still in my range. I definitely want to go for it. But when I started my freshman year, never in a million years did I think I would go for that. That would be wild.”
Jones’ confidence stems from the same drive that saw her transform from walk-on to All-American candidate. Her family is full of achievers. One brother, Bill, was a two-time All-American for distance running at the Division III level and another, John Paul, was a contestant on the Bachelorette.
It’s her mother, however, who provides the up-close example of what work ethic and grand success can look like. Jill Haworth Jones was an 11-time All-American at the University of Virginia, won two team national championships in cross country and an indoor 1500 meter title. She also competed in several 1500 meter finals at the Olympic Trials.
Perhaps more impressively, she was one of the first women to be offered an athletic scholarship as a result of Title IX.
“My mom is why I’m running,” Jones said. “She’s a big reason I am who I am, she’s always been my coach, helped me develop. She definitely was a trailblazer, one of the first women to benefit from Title IX, so definitely been an inspiration throughout my career.”
Like most steeplechasers, Jones didn’t come to college with any prior experience in the event. The distance event with hurdles and barriers is an affair that’s hardly run at the high school level, but Jones was immediately interested because the 3000 meter distance, just under two miles, was right between the speedier 1500 meters and the more distance-oriented 5000 meters.
The seven-and-a-half lap event is only run outdoors and includes four barriers (hurdles), and a fifth that goes through a water pit that’s over two feet deep. It’s considered by many to be the closest thing to cross country on a track, an obstacle course in effect, and an event perhaps better known for its tribulations than its triumphs.
“I think that’s why people are familiar with steeplechase is because they’ve seen fail videos of people falling in the water pit,” Jones said. “Things can go wrong pretty quick, you can have the rug slipped from under you in that race at any time … It’s definitely a different kind of pain than any other race.”
After a week off, Jones will take the track this weekend at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays where she will race the 1500 and the 4x1600 meter relay.
She is following coach David Harris’ plan of running a few more 1500’s to build speed before contesting in her main event again. However, if she takes another small chunk of time off of her 1500 meter best, she may find herself in qualifying contention for the preliminary meet in that event too.
“My focus is just the steeple,” Jones said. “It would be fun to qualify for the 1500, but it’s not part of my plan. My goal is to run 1500s to get to running a fast steeplechase.”
Depending on how far her steeplechase prowess takes her this season, Jones has interest in joining a professional running club in addition to working in the business field. She’s currently taking nine credit hours in the undeclared graduate program to gain experience before pursuing an MBA and to maintain her collegiate eligibility for her last season.
Until then, one will find Jones building up her speed in some 1500 meter races to prepare for a record-breaking assault on the steeplechase. Of course, she wants to help her school in the process on her way out and reach her oldest goal.
“I set the goal my freshman year to become a Big Ten champion, and right now I’m leading the Big Ten in the steeplechase by I think seven seconds,” Jones said. “So that would be amazing to help the team points-wise, and I’ll be contending for that.”