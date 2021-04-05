The beginning of April started with a bang in performances by freshman athletes. However, this week’s winner had been waiting a long time to see action.
The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is track and field javelin thrower Mirta Kulisic.
The track and field team competed at the B1G North Florida Invitational over the weekend.
As a team, the Huskers won five individual titles across the two days of competition.
After being redshirted during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Kulisic finally began her Husker career last week in the women’s javelin. The Croatia native came to Nebraska with her best throw being 166-feet, 11 inches (50.88 meters) and was the 2019 Croatian U20 and U23 javelin champion.
After finishing second at the Big Ten Indiana Invitational No. 1 with a throw of 162-feet, 5 inches (49.50 meters), she improved significantly this week. Kulisic snatched her first individual title in the women’s javelin with a personal-best throw of 167-feet, 6 inches (51.05 meters). This throw puts Kulisic at No. 7 in school history, after only two weeks of competition.
Kulisic is one of four Huskers to win an individual title in the javelin this season. Accompanying Kulisic are sophomore Maddie Harris, junior Eric Garner and senior Zach Podraza.
The team will be returning to Indiana from April 9 to April 10 for the Big Ten Indiana Invitational No. 2.
First honorable mention: Baseball infielder Max Anderson
The baseball team had a three-game series on the road at Illinois. The Huskers won the series 2-1, outscoring the Fighting Illini 28-23.
Anderson finished the series with eight hits, two RBIs, a run and a double.
His best game came in the first game. In the team’s 8-6 win, Anderson had three hits, two RBIs and a run.
Anderson entered the series with his batting average at .321. After the three-game stretch with Illinois, Anderson’s average is now up to .366.
Overall, from the field, Anderson concluded the series with four putouts and three assists.
The team’s next series will be a three-game homestand against Maryland from April 9 to April 11.
Second honorable mention: Softball infielder Billie Andrews
The softball team had a four-game series at conference opponent Rutgers over the weekend. The Huskers split the series with the Scarlet Knights 2-2, but overall outscored them 27-16.
Andrews concluded the series with seven hits, four runs and three RBIs. She also had two doubles, a home run and went 2-of-3 on stolen bases through the series.
Andrews’s best game came in the first matchup against Rutgers. She, alongside her sister, Brooke Andrews, decimated the Scarlet Knights as the two combined for seven RBIs. In the team’s 12-3 win, Billie Andrews went 4-of-5 at the plate and brought two RBIs with it.
Andrews entered the series with a .302 batting average, but exited the Rutgers series with an average of .338. On the field, Andrews finished the series with six assists and five putouts.
The team’s next series will be a four-game stretch against Illinois at home from April 9 to April 11.