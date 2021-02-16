It can be hard being away from home sometimes and not being able to see family in person.
However, Husker freshman pole vaulter Monica Aldrighetti has formed a second family and a second home in Lincoln, Nebraska. She said she has taken everything in stride and is excited to see what’s to come.
“It's hard, but it’s been worth it,” Aldrighetti said. “I’ve met many beautiful people here. My roommates, teammates and classmates — it makes me feel like I’m home. Of course, I can always call home, video chat with my family and friends.”
Monica Aldrighetti arrived in Nebraska from Milan, Italy, as the third highest-rated recruit for women’s pole vault in 2020, according to trackandfieldnews.com, with her high school best vault of 13-feet, 7 1/4 inches (4.15 meters). She also won the 2020 Italian U20 indoor championship.
When it came down to it, Aldrighetti’s indoor best caught the attention of the Huskers, especially since it was only two inches lower than current senior Andy Jacobs’ personal-best vault of 13-feet, 9 3/4 inches (4.21 meters).
“When we first heard about Monica, she jumped decent in terms of height,” pole vault coach TJ Pierce said. “But then, within a couple months, she vaulted 13-feet, 7 1/4 inches. That got our attention because that's kind of where we begin to really get excited when someone jumps that high. So I started investigating a little bit more, checked her technique, speed and got really excited.”
Aldrighetti is one of four freshmen on the women’s track and field team that come from outside of the United States. Aldrighetti grew interest in coming to the US after a friend competed in college in South Carolina a year ago. Aldrighetti said she was offered by multiple schools. She chose Nebraska because of the school’s organization, facilities, coaches and it was an overall great program, despite it being a near 17-hour flight from home.
“For any athlete, it's always challenging going to another country to go to college,” Pierce said. “But for any student athlete, no matter where they're from, adjusting to different training and college is also a challenge. Then you have the whole lack of a sequential logical training plan to boot thanks to COVID-19. But, Monica and the rest of the team understood that, and they’ve handled that very well.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made this season rather hectic for Nebraska track and field. The recent temperatures hitting record lows and snowfall reaching record-highs have also resulted in inconsistent training conditions for the team.
“The best way to describe this season so far is lack of continuity,” Pierce said. “Particularly the field events in track and field — there's a very sequential approach that we do, and we've had lots of interruptions to that sequence. In many cases we were forced to either skip some steps that we would normally do. Next thing we know, we're two weeks behind.”
However, despite the lack of continuity in training, the Huskers’ field events have been one of the strongest areas of the team this season. As of now, Nebraska is ranked in the top 10 by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in seven jumping events, with women’s pole vault in 9th.
As of now, Aldrighetti is Nebraska's top female pole vaulter of the season. She’s also set a new personal-best vault of 13-feet, 9 1/4 inches (4.20 meters), a performance which won her third individual title of the season. Aldrighetti, according to tfrrs.org, is now ranked 20th in Division I for women’s pole vault, one of only four freshmen in the top 20.
Pierce has been impressed with Aldrighetti’s performance so far this season, but he’s looking forward to the end of the indoor season so they can observe the athlete's progress.
“The indoor season, in some regards, is sort of like taking some practice tests,” Pierce said. “By the end of the indoor season, you get to take a step back and figure out what’s there to be done. More specifically, what needs to be done for each athlete. To me, each athlete is a different kind of soup. You got different ingredients, and you need to figure out how much of each ingredient goes in the pot to get the best tasting soup.”
The indoor Big Ten Championships are just over a week away, which is then followed by indoor nationals two weeks after that. As of now, Aldrighetti is tied for first in the Big Ten rankings for women’s pole vault, with only two other freshmen in the top 10. However, Aldrighetti is ready to gain more experience in this brand new environment.
“Competing with older people and people I don’t know has been an experience for me,” Aldrighetti said. “Being away from home, from Italy, and now in this environment with new people is interesting, but that’s why I love it.”