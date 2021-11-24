Nebraska football heads into its final game of the season looking to defeat Iowa for the first time since 2014 and reclaim the Heroes Game trophy. No. 17 Iowa will be similarly motivated, having an outside chance at the Big Ten West crown if Minnesota upsets Wisconsin
Iowa comes into the clash on a three-game winning streak, whereas Nebraska hasn’t won since early October. Both teams pride themselves on strong defenses, so a classic Big Ten slugfest may be in store for the regular season’s ultimate week.
Regardless of the records of the two squads, games between the bitter rivals have been close throughout Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s tenure, with Iowa pulling ahead late in each matchup.
As Iowa takes the field in the Heroes Game, here are four Hawkeyes who could make an impact:
Charlie Jones, WR
On the opening kickoff of last Saturday’s game, Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Stephan Bracey took the boot back 91 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career and his longest return by more than 60 yards.
Iowa senior wide receiver Charlie Jones is far stronger of a return threat than Bracey, and will look to make the Huskers pay a similar price if they kick it deep.
In Iowa’s last contest against Illinois, Jones provided the Hawkeyes with a huge momentum boost with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter. The senior has averaged a career-high 26.4 yards per return this season, ranking No. 15 in the country and second in the Big Ten.
On punt returns, Jones is also lethal, having returned a punt for a touchdown in 2020 and ranking second in the conference with 8.4 yards per return.
Jones is also not to be overlooked in the pass game, showing potential as a deep threat in the Hawkeye offense. Against Minnesota, Jones shook past the secondary for a deep 72-yard touchdown catch.
Jones has hauled in three touchdowns this year, and averages 15.7 yards per reception.
In a game that could be a defensive slugfest, big plays from Jones could be vital to the outcome.
Jack Campbell, LB
Nebraska faced two of the Big Ten’s toughest linebackers in its previous contest against Wisconsin. Both linebackers starred, with junior Leo Chenal leading the team with 11 tackles and senior Jack Sanborn having a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.
The Huskers will not get any reprieve this Friday from that part of the field, facing Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell. Campbell has 108 tackles on the season, leading the Hawkeyes and ranking second in the conference. Campbell is the first Hawkeye to break the 100-tackle mark since three-time All-Big Ten linebacker Josey Jewell in 2017.
Campbell has taken over games on defense, as shown in the Hawkeyes’ showdown against Minnesota. The junior led the team with 17 tackles and was on the field for over 80 snaps.
Against Illinois, Campbell showed his big play capability, capping off the Hawkeye victory with a 32-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter.
Campbell is no stranger to taking turnovers for touchdowns this season, having returned two fumbles for touchdowns. Campbell has also forced a fumble this season.
Facing an offense that top linebackers have feasted on thus far this season, Campbell is lined up for a big day Friday.
Dane Belton, DB
Against Illinois last weekend, Iowa was down two of its top defensive backs. Starting seniors Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner both missed the game with injury. Koerner has a chance of returning against Nebraska, but Hankins is out.
In their absence, the secondary would need somebody to step up. Junior safety/linebacker combo Dane Belton was that somebody against the Fighting Illini. Already having a solid year in the defense, Belton had his best game of the season against Illinois, intercepting a pass and deflecting two others.
It was Belton’s fifth interception on the season, the most on the team and putting him in a tie for the most in the Big Ten. Three of his interceptions have come on Iowa’s ongoing three-game winning streak. The Iowa defense overall has intercepted 21 passes on the season, the most in the country.
Belton primarily lines up as an outside linebacker, but also frequently drops into coverage as a safety, or aligning with a receiver on passing downs. This allows Iowa to rotate in defenders more efficiently, keeping the defense from getting worn out.
Facing a new quarterback in freshman Logan Smothers, Belton and the ball hawking Iowa secondary will be eager to hop on any mistakes from the first-time starter.
Tyler Goodson, RB
In Nebraska’s defeat against Wisconsin, freshman running back Braelon Allen handed the Husker rushing defense its worst performance yet, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior running back Tyler Goodson has rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last three games, and could be in for another strong performance on Friday against the Huskers.
In Goodson’s previous two performances against Nebraska, he rushed for 227 yards and a touchdown. Goodson’s lone score was a 55-yard scamper in 2019. Having had success in his previous two showdowns with the Huskers, Goodson now faces a Nebraska run defense fresh off of its worst performance of the year.
Goodson’s performances come behind one of the Big Ten’s strongest offensive lines, particularly Outland Trophy finalist junior center Tyler Linderbaum. Wisconsin similarly had a strong offensive line that Allen used to burst through the hole and beat the Huskers to the outside with his speed, something Goodson will hope to replicate.
However, offensive line support for Goodson has not always been there this season, as Goodson has accumulated 85 yards in losses this year, a higher mark than most of the country’s top backs. Nebraska is missing its primary edge stopper in senior linebacker JoJo Domann, and will look for other defenders to step up to bring down Goodson in the backfield.
Still, with a passing offense that hasn’t put up big numbers all year, a good day from Goodson will be key to a Hawkeye victory.