Nebraska was shut out for the third time of the season on Friday, losing 4-0 to Illinois.
Junior pitcher Sydney Sickels got the start for the Fighting Illini. Sickels struck out seven batters and allowed four hits with no walks. The win was Sickels’s ninth victory and fourth shutout of the season.
“She’s a pitcher that’s around the zone and spins the ball really well,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “When you’re a strikeout pitcher the more you get behind in the count the more it helps her out. We’ve got to be aggressive and swing more.”
Illinois got off to a fast start offensively in the top of the first inning. Junior first baseman Kailee Powell walked, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore center fielder Jaelyn Vickery. A double by senior catcher Bella Loya plated Powell and Illinois took a 1-0 lead.
Illinois continued its hot start in the second inning. Sophomore third baseman Delaney Rummell led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Senior utility Maddison Demers doubled, scoring Rummell and putting Nebraska in a 2-0 hole early.
“Whenever you get down 2-0 it becomes a dogfight, especially when it happens in the first two innings,” senior right fielder Tristen Edwards said postgame. “That can be mentally challenging, but that’s the time where you really need to be a team and pick each other up.”
Edwards extended her base touch streak successfully to eighteen plate appearances, reaching base all three times in the game. Edwards singled in the first inning, and was hit by a pitch in the third and sixth innings.
“I’m doing whatever I can to do whatever I can for this team,” Edwards said. “Whether that’s getting on base or getting hit by a pitch. Whatever I can do to help the next person up that’s what I’m going to do.”
Junior pitcher Coutney Wallace bounced back from the first two innings, and retired 10 straight batters from the third to the fifth. Wallace struck out two and allowed four hits with two walks over six innings pitched.
Nebraska got its first runner in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth inning. Junior left fielder Peyton Glatter singled, and stole second base. However, Sickels got the following two batters out to end the inning and keep Nebraska scoreless.
Illinois extended its lead in the top of the sixth inning. Vickery drew a walk to start the frame, and later scored on a single by Rummell to extend the Fighting Illini lead to 3-0. Rummell stole second base, and scored from second on a double by sophomore left fielder Kelly Ryono, making the lead 4-0.
Nebraska had a good start to the sixth inning, putting a runner on first base after Edwards was hit by a pitch. However, that would be the last baserunner the Huskers would manage, with Sickels getting the next six batters out to end the game.
Nebraska faces Illinois again tomorrow in a doubleheader, with the first game starting at noon.