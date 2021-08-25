The Nebraska football team experiences its first test of the 2021 season right away, squaring off against Illinois in 2021’s first matchup between Power Five schools.
Illinois slammed Nebraska 41-23 when the schools met in 2020, but the Fighting Illini have an entirely new coaching staff and are projected to finish last in the Big Ten West this season.
Still, there are several Illinois players to watch for that could potentially derail a 1-0 Husker start.
Chase Brown, RB
The sophomore running back feasted against Nebraska last season, scoring two rushing touchdowns and recording 122 scrimmage yards in Illinois’ victory. Brown proved to be in the upper echelon of Big Ten running backs throughout the course of last season, landing on the 2020 All-BigTen third team.
Brown finished with 540 rushing yards on 104 carries, good for fifth in the Big Ten, and will run behind an offensive line that brings back a total of 123 starts. He will look to have yet another strong season behind first-year head coach Bret Bielma, who has always relied on strong ground games to anchor his teams at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
On Bielma’s coaching staff, only one assistant coach remains from Lovie Smith’s Illinois stint. That is Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson, who returns for his fourth season at Illinois. Running backs have stood out under Bielma so it’s a positive sign when Illinois retained Patterson.
Brown poses an early test of Nebraska’s returning defensive unit, one that saw considerable improvement after the Illinois loss last season. The Huskers defense improved mightily against the run, finishing ninth in the Big Ten with 4.2 yards per carry. That may not seem like a lot but the two previous seasons, the Huskers gave up 4.9 yards a carry and 13th both times in the Big Ten.
Jake Hansen, LB
The sixth-year senior linebacker found himself listed on Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) 2021 preseason All-Big Ten third team, the only Illinois defensive player to make the defensive all-conference teams. There’s a good reason for that, too.
For starters, Hansen proved to be a massive thorn in the Huskers’ side when the teams met last season. The linebacker recovered one Nebraska fumble and intercepted former redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Hansen was all over the field that November afternoon, leading all players in tackles for loss (TFL) with 2.5.
Over the 2020 season, Hansen held up what was a statistically terrible defense. Illinois’ defense gave up 34.9 points and 467.8 yards a game, 13th and last in the Big Ten respectively.
That still did not stop Hansen from being a force, notching 10 TFL, which was good for fourth in the Big Ten. Hansen is one player that the Huskers will have to gameplan around to make sure he doesn’t have any opportunity to force a fumble or limit the ground attack.
Blake Hayes, Punter
It’s not often that a punter is a player to watch for but the senior from Melbourne, Australia certainly qualifies. In last season’s meeting between the two teams, Hayes had one of the most comical plays of the entire college football season.
Near the beginning of the third quarter, Hayes was set to punt on fourth-and-eight deep in Illinois’ own territory. However, just one Nebraska defender came even close to rushing the punt, and Hayes awkwardly stumbled forward and eventually waddled his way to a first down.
That was something surely remembered by the special team, a gaffe that gave Illinois new life and eventually a touchdown on that drive. Nebraska’s special teams have struggled mightily for three years, but that run was the low point of the unit under Frost.
The fake run is the most memorable part of Hayes’ 2020 season, but beyond that he also was a very useful tool for the Fighting Illini.
Hayes finished the 2020 season on the PFF All-Big Ten second team and averaged 43.8 yards per punt, fourth in the Big Ten. In a game with two offenses that have several unknowns, field position could play a huge role into who ultimately comes out on top.
Daniel Barker, TE
The Illini have several more interesting players to note, but the junior tight end is remarkable now. The Illini receiving corps has undergone several changes, with former four-star quarterback Isaiah Wiliams making the transition to receiver in the spring. Barker remains the most reliable receiving target.
Like Hansen, Barker also is listed on 2021 PFF’s preseason All-Big Ten team and gives the Huskers another weapon to watch out for. Productive tight ends are commonplace in the Big Ten, and Barker is no different with 19 catches for 268 yards in 2020.
10 of those catches came in Illinois’ final three games along with 136 yards so the tight end was heating up to end the season. This is a reasonable test for a Husker defense looking to make a statement because if the defense can not handle the likes of Barker, the Huskers could struggle against other strong tight end groups like Iowa and Wisconsin.
Barker also plays with junior tight end Luke Ford, a unique tight end prospect who originally transferred from Georgia and was once considered one of the best receiving tight end prospects in the country. Both Barker and Ford could prove difficult for Nebraska to stop, and a critical factor in Saturday’s game will be slowing down the tight ends.