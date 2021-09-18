The Nebraska baseball team was able to win out in a 20-run affair in its first of two exhibition games against the Creighton Bluejays. The 12-inning marathon ended in an 11-9 win for the Huskers.
Senior Shay Schanaman started on the mound going two innings and allowing no runs. Schanaman also walked one and struck, a strong start to the year. Junior Tommy Steier started opposite of Shanaman for the Bluejays as he went one inning allowing no runs.
The scoring began in the Husker half of the second. Freshman infielder Josh Caron singled home the first run of the game, with senior catcher Griffin Everitt going around to score, making it 1-0 Nebraska. Sophomore infielder Jack Steil then singled home a pair with Caron and freshman outfielder Luke Jessen both scoring.This pulled the Huskers to a 3-0 lead.
Freshman Jackson Brockett relieved Shanaman and went one inning, allowing Creighton’s first run on a sacrifice fly by sophomore outfielder Alan Roden, which drove in senior infielder Andrew Meggs to make it 3-1 Nebraska. Senior Dawson McCarville tossed two scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth allowing one hit and logging a strikeout.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Huskers stretched out their lead as junior transfer outfielder Luke Sartori came home to score on a wild pitch. This was before Everitt drove in a fifth run with sophomore infielder Brice Matthews going home to score. The Huskers then snagged a third run in the inning when senior infielder Cam Chick came home on a passed ball making the score 6-1 in the favor of Nebraska.
Creighton Sophomore Cade Lommel, sophomore Hudson Leach, junior Paul Bergstram and freshman Malakai Vetock each pitched an inning apiece. Lommel and Vetock allowed three runs each in their innings. Senior Tyler Martin tossed a scoreless inning for the Huskers before sophomore Emmitt Olson entered the game and struggled.
Olson allowed four runs in his lone inning of work when, in the seventh, sophomore infielder Klye Hess drove a two-run shot into the right field bullpen to make it a 6-3 ballgame. Roden drove a second two-run homer into the same bullpen later in the inning to make it a slim 6-5 lead for Nebraska.
Sophomores Tommy Lamb and Nolan Clifford both tossed scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Sophomore Kaleb Carpenter pitched the eight, but gave up a scoreless run, taxed to him on a passed ball that allowed freshman infielder Matt Guthmiller to sprint home, extending the lead to 7-5 for the Huskers. Freshman Drew Christo came in to pitch the ninth, but he allowed the second home run of the game for Hess, driving home a solo shot to right field.
Junior Marc Lidd tossed a scoreless ninth, forcing the game into the tenth with a tight-knit score of 7-6. Junior Mason Ornelas entered for the Huskers in the tenth and allowed two runs, as Roden drove in a pair, making it 8-7 Huskers.
Junior Quinn Mason pitched a scoreless 11th for the Huskers. Then, sophomore Jake Snyder allowed four unearned runs in the eleventh for the Bluejays as a pair of errors allowed runs to come home. Freshman infielder Max Petersen drove in Nebraska's eleventh run of the game making it an 11-8 game heading into the 12th.
Freshman Corbin Hawkins tossed the final inning for the Huskers. He allowed a homerun to freshman infielder Zack Reynolds to make it an 11-9 game heading to the bottom half of the 12th. Freshman Cole Hebel, junior Patrick Collins and freshman Easton Johnson combined to finish the bottom of the 12th.
Nebraska will next take on Wichita State in a 14-inning exhibition at Hawks Field at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.