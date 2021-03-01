Cloaked in black, the Nebraska men’s basketball team played the part of the villain on Monday night, routing Rutgers 72-51 in the final home game of the season while putting a dent in the Scarlet Knights’ NCAA Tournament plans.
The Huskers never trailed and played not only their best game of the season, but quite likely their best game since 2019.
Nebraska entered the matchup as a near-double digit underdog on its home court. The Huskers had lost their leading scorer the same morning when junior guard Teddy Allen announced he was leaving the team. Without their talisman, nobody would have been surprised if the Huskers struggled to create and make shots and succumb to the distraction.
“I enjoyed coaching Teddy and am certainly wishing Teddy nothing but the best going forward,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “We moved on from it and came out and played a really complete game. When you have something like that happen, you don’t know how your guys will respond, but we came out and played inspired basketball for forty minutes.”
Instead, the Huskers dominated the Scarlet Knights early and often. Entering the game, Rutgers was a team considered a near-lock for the NCAA Tournament and projected as a No. 8 or even No. 7 seed by bracketologists. Nebraska may have knocked Rutgers down a couple seed lines with the win.
It was about as close as possible to being a quadrant 1 victory, deemed the hardest of four measures of games, as Rutgers was ranked 32nd on the NET metric, two spots away from qualifying as a quad 1 matchup.
That ranking, along with the No. 27 mark in Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings, confirms the Scarlet Knights’ status as a team with tried and true tournament credentials. The win is just Nebraska’s third in Big Ten play but its second straight, the first time it’s won two straight conference games since March 2019.
It was a near-perfect way to end the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska made a mockery of what was the nation’s 14th best defense by adjusted efficiency in scoring 43 first half points, the most of any Rutgers opponent this season. Nebraska led by as many as 30 points late in the game before ultimately winning by 21.
Junior forward Lat Mayen was the headliner for the Huskers, scoring a career-high 25 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Mayen topped his old career-high of 16 points within the first 10 minutes of the game. The Australia native shot 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Nebraska started to build a lead as Mayen came out playing like Allen did against Penn State just a week ago, scoring 14 of the team’s first 16 points and never looking back from there. Nebraska’s lead hovered around 10 points for much of the first half before a late run sent the Huskers into the locker room up 43-25.
“Despite all the losses, we just wanted to go out there tonight and have fun,” Mayen said postgame. “Not having Teddy around, one of our leading scorers, obviously that hurts a lot, but a lot of guys stepped up tonight.”
Any questions about whether Nebraska would fall apart in the second half were quickly answered as the Huskers seemed to hit two shots for every Rutgers make. With just under nine minutes remaining, a 3-pointer by junior guard Trey McGowens made Nebraska’s lead 30 points.
The Huskers failed to score from the 6:14 mark until 59 seconds remained in the game as Rutgers whittled the lead down marginally. But, by that point, Hoiberg had cleared the bench. Freshman guard Elijah Wood put an exclamation point on the game with an emphatic breakaway dunk off a steal, and Nebraska came away with its largest margin of victory in conference play since February 2016, when the Huskers won by 24 against Rutgers.
Rebounding was a huge reason why the Huskers came away with the win. The Huskers made over half of their shots and shot at least 10% better from the field than their opponent for the third time in four games, but the reason this was a resounding victory was because the Huskers dominated the Scarlet Knights on the glass.
“Defensively, rebounding, that’s what Rutgers does,” Hoiberg said. “[We] held them to six offensive rebounds. If you do that, it gives you a chance.”
Nebraska outrebounded Rutgers 38-28, its best rebounding margin against in Big Ten play this year, to prevent the Scarlet Knights from having far more shots than the Huskers. Nebraska could not entirely escape its turnover demons, coughing the ball up 14 times to Rutgers’ 13, but scored more points off turnovers, more fast break points and more points in the paint. When a team does that and shoots 51.9% from the field, it’s likely to come away with a comfortable win.
“They got every 50/50 ball,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said postgame. “When you aren’t playing well and you aren’t making any shots, you better do all the other things. They got the loose balls before we did. They got more long rebounds than we did. They out rebounded us. We have to play better. And you can’t go on the road in this league and play like that. Our guys know that.”
The Huskers played a cohesive, pass-first brand of basketball that saw a handful of players put forth great performances. Walker set a career-high in scoring for the second game in a row with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added six rebounds. Junior guard Trey McGowens continued his string of solid play with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with five assists.
“Derrick just made huge plays for us all night,” Hoiberg said. “Trey [had] another really efficient overall game. I thought the way that we shared the ball shows what we’re capable of and what this system is capable of.”
Sophomore guard Dalano Banton filled up the stat sheet with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. However, nobody contributed in more areas than senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who finished with just two points but added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“I think everybody that played tonight contributed,” Thorbjarnarson said postgame. “And it was just a great team win.”
With the win, Nebraska jumped 18 spots in Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings up to their highest spot of the year, 91st in the nation. Additionally, the Huskers’ adjusted defensive ranking moved up to 33rd nationally after holding Rutgers to its second-lowest scoring total on the season. The Scarlet Knights shot 38.6% from the field and 13% on 3-pointers (3-of-23).
Nebraska will hope to bring that same defensive effort to Iowa City on Thursday as it takes on the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes, who have the nation’s second-best adjusted offense.
“The biggest thing is to win two in a row and string together back-to-back games with the big emotional game against Minnesota behind us,” Hoiberg said. “We’ll have a huge challenge with Iowa with the way they are playing right now.”
On this night, the Huskers, in the midst of a pandemic, playing in their 12th game in 24 days, were the ones who looked more like an NCAA Tournament team. They came out hot to start both halves and never let Rutgers, by all measures the better team coming into the day, get back in the game.
It became apparent with every Mayen 3-pointer and every shot that pushed the Huskers further and further ahead: if there was a crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena on this night, it would have been in a frenzy.