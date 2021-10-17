The Nebraska softball team swept Colorado State in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, winning game one 5-3 and blanking the Rams in a 1-0 victory in game two.
In game one, the Huskers shot past Colorado State on the heels of a strong offensive performance
Sophomore pitcher and utility Kaylin Kinney got the start in the circle for the Huskers, retiring all three batters down to start the game in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, the Huskers came out on fire at the plate. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews led off with an infield single. Next, junior third baseman Brooke Andrews reached on an infielders choice.
Later in the inning, senior second baseman Cam Ybarra hit a single, then reached second on an error to third that scored Brooke Andrews. The Huskers scored two runs on three hits and two Colorado State errors to take the early lead.
To begin the top of the third, senior first baseman Kaitlyn Cook led off the Rams with a double down the first-base line. Next, freshman catcher Brooke Bohlender hit an RBI double off the center field fence to cut into the Husker lead.
The Rams kept the bats rolling with the next at bat. This time it was junior outfielder Makenna McVay hitting an RBI double to left center field to tie the score at two.
The Huskers continued their hot streak in the bottom of the third. Ybarra led off the inning with a double down the first base line, but Nebraska would leave Ybarra stranded, and headed into the fourth inning tied at two.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers led off the inning with a single down the third base line by sophomore center fielder Abbie Squier. Later in the inning, after a Nebraska walk, it would be Brooke Andrews with a hard hit to third base.
She landed at first, loading the bases. But this came to nothing. The Huskers left three runners stranded and kept the score tied, 2-2, heading into the fifth.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace replaced Kinney in the top of the fifth after going 4.0 innings pitched, giving up four hits and two earned runs and recording one strikeout. Wallace would go three up, three down to begin her appearance in the circle.
McVay hit a lead off double off of the right center fence, and would later score off of an RBI fielder's choice by sophomore left fielder Ashley Cook. This sequence gave Colorado State a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
But the Huskers weren’t going away quietly. Sophomore left fielder Caitlynn Neal hit a solo home run over the right center field fence to tie the game. Later in the inning, after a Husker walk and sacrifice bunt to get Billie Andrews in scoring position, Ybarra managed a two run home run to right center field to take a 5-3 lead over the Rams going into the seventh and final inning.
Ybarra’s go-ahead blast proved decisive, and the Huskers secured a 5-3 victory with a clean seventh frame.
The Oregon State transfer led the Huskers in game one, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including the decisive two run shot in the bottom of the sixth. Neal added a 1-for-3 performance from the plate to help lead the Huskers to a game one victory over the Rams.
The Huskers’ momentum didn’t slow down in game two. Nebraska started with a triple to right field by Billie Andrews. Next at bat, Brooke Andews hits an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell started in the circle in game two. Ferrell started out the game strong, going three up and three down in the first inning.
The pitcher played well, going the first three innings without giving up a hit, along with zero walks and one strikeout.
The Huskers struggled to find any offense after that first inning. Neal ripped a single down the third base line to hopefully get the Huskers going at the plate. But it wasn’t enough, Nebraska leaving one stranded and going into the bottom of the fifth still up only 1-0.
Ferrell only gave up her first hit in the bottom of the fifth inning, but would still hold the Rams scoreless going into the sixth.
Colorado State finally found some rhyme at the plate in the bottom of sixth. Freshman first baseman Haley Smith would lead off the Rams with an infield single. Then, freshman catcher Carolina Buffaloe ripped a single to left center field. Ferrell would manage to get out of the jam, though, holding the Rams scoreless through six innings.
The Huskers would go on to defeat the Rams 1-0 in game two of the double header to conclude the fall season. The Huskers finish 7-1 heading into the spring season, which begins on Friday, Feb. 11.