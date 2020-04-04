Once again, no in-person visit was needed for Nebraska basketball to land a coveted transfer.
Former Pittsburgh point guard and ESPN’s No. 2-ranked sit-out transfer Trey McGowens announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday morning via Twitter. The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Pendleton, South Carolina, joins Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster as the latest Nebraska transfer to commit without visiting campus.
In his sophomore season at Pittsburgh, McGowens was the team’s third-leading scorer with 11.5 points per game. He also led the team with 1.9 steals per game.
A starter since the beginning of the Jeff Capel era at Pittsburgh, McGowens provided stability at the point guard position. He averaged 11.6 points and three rebounds per game as a freshman, and nearly doubled his freshman assist/turnover ratio as a sophomore.
McGowens shot 41.7 percent from the field as a freshman and immediately made himself known to the conference by scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting in his second ACC game, an 89-86 upset win over Louisville in overtime. One week later, he scored 30 points and shot 18-19 from the free-throw line to help Pitt shock No. 11 Florida State.
As a sophomore, McGowens scored 24 points in two ACC games, a 73-65 win at North Carolina and a 73-68 overtime loss to No. 11 Louisville. He struggled in the final month of the season, failing to score 10 points in Pittsburgh’s final seven games of the regular season. All seven games were losses.
He ended his career at Pittsburgh on a positive note at the ACC Tournament by scoring 14 points in a win over Wake Forest and 12 in a loss to North Carolina State.
McGowens also shot 74.6 percent from the free-throw line over the course of his two-year stint at Pitt. Nebraska shot 60 percent from the charity stripe as a team in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first season.
Hoiberg and long-time assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, who specializes in recruiting, both have spoken about the importance of having sit-out transfers on the roster. They believe that having at least two players having a year to focus on themselves improves their own games and reduces gripes over playing time.
McGowens and King are currently set to sit out next season, but King is expected to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility.
With the addition of McGowens, there is still one open scholarship for the 2020-21 roster.