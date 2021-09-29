As another week in the NFL comes and goes, there are plenty of moments worth highlighting.
For example, Baltimore Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time ran out to beat the Detroit Lions. Also, in a clash of two Super Bowl contenders, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams silenced the doubters with a statement victory.
League-wide, the undefeated list of teams has now slimmed down to the Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.
Former Huskers also impacted their respective teams over Week Three. Here are some of the most notable ones:
Ameer Abdullah, running back, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings conquered the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 30-17, marking their first win of the season.
The injury bug within the Vikings’ running back room played into Ameer Abdullah’s favor. Four days after the Vikings let Abdullah go, starting running back Dalvin Cook suffered an ankle injury that took him out of practice all week, and led to the organization re-signing Abdullah ahead of Sunday's game.
With Abdullah playing in the role of backup running back behind starter Alexander Mattison, his five carries that he took for 24 yards were both valuable. Abdullah also played in 22 offensive snaps, but was kept off the field except for one special teams snap.
If Cook stays out, Abdullah could see another expanded role in Week Four, otherwise he will go back to his special teams role with a sprinkle of offensive snaps in the mix.
The Vikings will look to add another win as they invite the Cleveland Browns for a Sunday matchup that will take place at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.
Maliek Collins, defensive tackle, Houston Texans
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins had four total tackles, with three coming solo, in a 24-9 loss against the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night.
Collins was one of the only highlights for the Texans on Thursday Night Football. He played 44 defensive snaps and was tied for fifth for tackles on the team.
The Panthers lost star running back Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury early in the game, but the performance of Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and the lack of offense from the Texans made the game a non-contest.
On Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on CBS, the Texans defense will look to bounce back against a Buffalo Bills team that just scored 43 points against the Washington Football Team.
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In one of the most anticipated games of the year, Lavonte David and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 34-24 to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday afternoon.
David led the team with six total tackles, all coming solo, and was on the field for 100% of the team’s defensive snaps. David has logged every defensive snap for the Buccaneers this season and has made an impact as one of the defense’s captains.
The Buccaneers will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football where Tampa Bay's quarterback Tom Brady will play his old team for the first time since he left in March 2020. Kickoff will be at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
Sam Koch, punter, Baltimore Ravens
If you wanted to watch a spectacular special teams game, the Baltimore Ravens beating the Detroit Lions 19-17 was the game for you.
Tucker kicked the aforementioned longest field goal in NFL history, capping a drive in which the Ravens converted a fourth-and-19 from their own 16-yard line. Punter Sam Koch was the holder for the game-winning and history-making kick, but that was not his only contribution to the game.
Koch had three punts on the day for 137 yards — the second highest yardage of the season. Koch averaged 45.67 yards per punt, pinning the Lions inside their own 20-yard line twice, a great boost for Baltimore’s defense.
This weekend, the Ravens go on the road for an AFC battle against the undefeated Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.