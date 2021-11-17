Week Ten in the NFL was headlined by the Detroit Lions, a team that didn’t lose its game against the Steelers.
That being said, the Lions didn’t manage their first win either. They had an overtime tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers that finished with both teams at 16. The overtime between the Lions and the Steelers was highlighted by one missed field goal and two fumbles that would ultimately lead to the final result.
The Lions started the overtime with possession, but failed with a three out to give the Steelers the ball and a chance to win the game. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson two plays later, on a second and eight, fumbled the ball after a 39-yard run and catch to set up the Lions around midfield.
The Lions pushed the ball into field goal range within four plays to set up kicker Ryan Santoso for a chance to win the game from 48 yards. Santoso left the ball short of the uprights to switch momentum back to the Steelers with 4:03 left to go.
After two punts, one from each team, the Steelers found themselves at the Detroit 39 with eight second left. The Steelers, trying to help kicker Chris Boswell get a closer field goal, threw the ball on first down to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who after gaining one yard on the play fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Lions. The Lions gave it one more shot with a play that was filled with laterals but fell short leading to the final of 16-16.
Former Nebraska alum’s efforts shined through the main headline for Week Ten. Here are a few that shined the brightest:
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In a 29-19 loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Football Team, linebacker Lavonte David finished with a season-high in tackles with 14. Five were solo while the rest of the nine were assists.
David also added a forced fumble, his first of the year, to his 73 defensive snaps.
David's forced fumble came at 12:27 in the fourth quarter on a third and nine at Washington's 40-yard line. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke passed the ball short to the right side of the field to wide receiver Dax Milne, who gained nine yards before being met by a strong tackle by David that popped the ball out. The ball was recovered by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. at Washington's 47-yard line.
The forced fumble was a key turnover in the game because it led to a Buccaneers touchdown which brought them within four points of the Washington Football Team with 10:55 left to go in the game.
The game didn’t end how the Buccaneers had hoped, but they will get a chance to bounce back as they take on the New York Giants during Monday Night Football. Kickoff for the game will be at 7:20 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN.
Ameer Abdullah, running back, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers won in dominant fashion against the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-10 victory.
In the win, running back Ameer Abdullah had nine rushes for 24 yards and was able to add four catches for 27 yards on 16 offensive snaps.
Abdullah's longest play on offense was a 15-yard run on first and 10 at Arizona’s 45-yard line with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter. The run set up an eventual field goal for the Panthers as they added to their lead making it 34-10 with 3:26 left to play in the game.
Abdullah also added one kick return for 26 yards to complete his day on the stat sheet.
On Sunday, the Panthers will look to build on their win against the Washington Football Team at a 12:00 p.m. kick off on Fox.
Jack Stoll, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles
In the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Denver Broncos, 30-13, tight end Jack Stoll had two catches for six yards.
In the game Stoll featured as the lead tight end as he saw 42 offensive snaps. Stoll’s two catches were a career high as his six yards were his second highest of the season.
Stoll’s longest catch came on a four-yard pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on first and goal from Denver's five-yard line. The catch from Stoll set up an Eagles touchdown two plays later that came from a five-yard pass from Hurts to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. This gave the Eagles the lead 17-10 with 3:07 left in the first half.
On Sunday, the Eagles will look to collect another win as they invite the New Orleans Saints to Philadelphia in a 12:00 p.m. kick off that will be on Fox.
Ndamukong Suh, defensive end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive end Ndamukong Suh for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one sack, three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit on 57 defensive snaps in a 29-19 loss against the Washington Football Team.
Suh did pack the stat sheet, but his most important contribution came on a second and nine at Washington's nine-yard line. With 11:48 to go in the third quarter, Suh sacked Washington's quarterback Taylor Heinicke for a seven yard loss.
Suh’s sack led to a Washington punt deep in their own territory, giving the Buccaneers good starting field position at Washington's 43-yard line. The Buccaneers did take full advantage of the field position, as they embarked on a four-play drive that ended with a touchdown, bringing the game within three points with 8:46 to go in the third.
The Buccaneers and Suh will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. Kickoff for the matchup is at 7:20 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN.