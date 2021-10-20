Week Six in the NFL was filled with action and shakeups. After the week of games was over, only one team is still searching for its first win, while the lone undefeated team reminded the league why it is still without a loss on the season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to London, and finally captured their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in a 23-20 victory. Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright sent a 53-yard field goal through the uprights to get not only their first win of the season, but also snap a 20-game losing streak that dates back to Week One of the 2020 NFL season.
On the flip side, the Arizona Cardinals, without head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who tested positive for COVID-19, stayed undefeated with a dominant 37-14 win against the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals are 6-0 for the first time since 1974, a year in which they were still named the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nebraska’s former football players had a lot of notable performances as well. Here are just a few that are worth highlighting:
Luke Gifford, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots in a 35-29 overtime thriller last Sunday.
Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford saw himself rise up the depth charts to second string linebacker, as the Cowboys let go of linebacker Jaylon Smith on Oct. 5. Gifford still has an uphill climb for on-field action, with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in front of him, but has found ways on special teams to make a name for himself.
Gifford played 22 special teams snaps, with his standout play being a blocked punt of Patriots punter Jake Bailey. Gifford, on fourth and one with 4:30 left in the second quarter, bulldozed his way through the Patriots’ linemen to get his hands on the football, and was able to recover it as well. Even though the Cowboys fumbled on that drive later, Gifford's effort gave them a shot in the red zone in a game where that one play could have made all the difference.
Gifford will look to capitalize on his strong special teams performance, but will have to wait a week as the Dallas Cowboys head into a bye week this weekend sitting at 5-1.
Randy Gregory, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive end Randy Gregory played alongside Gifford for the Cowboys and had an equally impressive performance in Dallas’ victory.
Gregory had two sacks, one being a strip sack on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was thrown to the ground as the ball came out. This was recovered by the Cowboys.
Gregory, who played 36 defensive snaps, also added three total tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits to cap off his dominant stat line in the win.
Gregory will look to improve on his performance after Dallas’ bye week.
Jack Stoll, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles could not pull out their third win of the season last week, as they fell 28-22 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.
Tight end Jack Stoll saw an uptick in offensive snaps, with starting tight end Dallas Geodert being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, and was able to make an impact late in the game as the Eagles were trying to mount a comeback.
Stoll, who played a season-high 14 offensive snaps, gave a block with 5:53 left in the 4th quarter that led quarterback Jalen Hurts to waltz into the end zone for a two yard score. The touchdown cut the contest to a one-score game.
The Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals immediately after the loss, which means that Stoll now sits second on the depth chart and has a real opportunity to consistently produce in his rookie campaign.
Stoll will look to capitalize on his new role as the Eagles visit the Las Vegas Raiders in a 3:05 p.m. showdown on Fox.
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
Head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals moved to 4-2 as they tamed the Detroit Lions in a 34-11 win last Sunday.
Taylor and the Bengals sit second in the AFC North, just behind the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals all of last season were able to muster up four wins, but through six weeks they have matched last season’s win total.
In Taylor’s three years in Cincinnati the team has had a huge turn around in offensive production. The Bengals sat 29th in points scored last year, through 16 games, and are now eighth in points scored, through six games.
The defense has also improved on the year. In both yards allowed and points allowed they sat last year at 26th and 22nd, respectively. In both of these categories through six games this year they rank eighth and fifth, respectively.
Taylor and the Bengals will look to continue their early success in a matchup in Baltimore against the Ravens for the top of the AFC North. The Bengals v. Ravens clash will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.