Week Seven of the NFL season is in the rearview mirror, but it did not come and go without headlines.
The Detroit Lions stayed winless in a revenge game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions and Rams notably switched quarterbacks, with Jared Goff heading to Detroit and Matthew Stafford going the other way — a blockbuster trade that was made official on March 18, 2021. The Rams got the best of the Lions in a 28-19 win.
The Arizona Cardinals stayed undefeated. The Cardinals went to 7-0 on the season in a dominant 31-5 win against the Houston Texans. The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974, but have a short week as they play the red hot 6-1 Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football in a contest already heavily impacted by COVID-19.
The Kansas City Chiefs fell 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans, which brought them to 3-4 on the season. This is the first time since quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over the starting job that the back-to-back AFC Champions have started the first seven games with a losing record. The Chiefs will look to get back to an even .500 as they take on the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.
Week Seven also had a number of former Nebraska football alumni taking the field or sideline. Here are a few that made the biggest impacts for their respective teams:
Maliek Collins, defensive tackle, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans and defensive tackle Maliek Collins fell 31-5 to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. In a lopsided game, Collins brought some hope for the Texans as he finished the game with one sack, one tackle and one tackle for loss.
Collins played 35 defensive snaps and the Texans defense was able to keep the Cardinals offense within check up until 2:45 left in the second quarter. That was the first time the Cardinals were held without a score in the first quarter of a game this year.
The Texans will look to get their second win of the season, with their first coming back in Week One, as they invite the Los Angeles Rams to Houston on Sunday for a 12:00 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
Head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals won 41-17 in dominant fashion, humbling the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.
The Bengals were faced with a tough matchup, going into the week's game with a five-game losing streak against the Ravens, but bucked the trend in a big way.
The Bengals, in the matchup, had two impactful performers: quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow finished the day with 416 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase had 201 yards and a touchdown, which is the first 200 yard receiving performance by a rookie since Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in 2014.
The Bengals rose to the occasion for an important win, as they now sit atop of the AFC North at 5-2 with the Ravens in second with the same record. The Bengals are also the only team in the division that is undefeated in division play.
In Week Eight, The Bengals will visit the New York Jets on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.
Chris Jones, cornerback, Tennessee Titans
Cornerback Chris Jones and the Tennessee Titans shut down the explosive Kansas City Chiefs in a 27-3 win.
Jones and the Titans secondary were stingy to the Chiefs’ passing game, as Kansas City was only able to muster 288 passing yards while the Titans didn’t allow a touchdown and snatched an interception to seal off a solid performance.
Jones accounted for one tackle as he played 18 defensive snaps for the Titans.
The Titans now turn their efforts toward a road trip against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.
Sam Koch, punter, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens lost 41-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that was a one possession game until the Bengals scored a touchdown with 5:48 left in the third quarter, opening the gates for their offense.
Koch had six punts, his second most in a game this year, which he turned into 264 yards, his second most in a game this year as well.
Koch also pinned two punts inside the Bengals 20-yard line to try and flip the field on them but poor field position proved not to be a hurdle for the Bengals offense.
The Ravens are on a bye week this weekend.