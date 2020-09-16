In the opening weekend of NFL action, Nebraska had a strong showing, with 18 Huskers active on game day rosters in week one. Former Huskers had big impacts in games over the weekend.
Let’s take a look at a few notable performances in the first installment of Huskers in the NFL for the 2020-21 season.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Gerry led the Eagles with 10 tackles, two being tackles for a loss in Philadelphia’s 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. Despite what the scoreline might suggest, the Eagles’ defense was quite stout, allowing 239 yards on 70 plays, while holding Washington to a 27% conversion rate on third down.
The offense was unable to capitalize on the defense’s contributions. Philadelphia jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, and then stalled for the rest of the game. The offense had just over 100 yards in a two-and-a-half-quarter span, while also turning the ball over three times in total.
Gerry and the defense held Washington to the fewest yards in the NFL this week, but a flat offensive performance led to an upset loss.
The Eagles will look to bounce back from a disappointing performance next week when they host the Los Angeles Rams.
Maliek Collins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Collins had two tackles in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 34-30 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-2 nose tackle did his job admirably, eating up blocks in the middle while allowing the Raiders to get pressure on Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
He also was a key contributor in the run defense, which held All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to 96 yards on 23 carries. Collins and the Raider defense deserve praise for holding a running back of McCaffrey’s caliber to a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry.
Las Vegas faces a big-time challenge in week two, as the Raiders will debut Allegiant Stadium in a Monday Night Football date with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
Will Compton, LB, Tennessee Titans
Compton had three tackles in the Tennessee Titans last-minute 16-14 win over the Drew Lock-led Denver Broncos.
The Titans not only had to overcome a tough Broncos front seven that harassed running back Derrick Henry all night, but also an abysmal Stephen Gostkowski kicking performance, in which the former longtime Patriots kicker missed three field goals and an extra point.
The steady hand and lynchpin was a Titans defense that consistently stifled the young, burgeoning Broncos attack. Compton was used sparingly, but proved to be a constant during the Titans many goal-line stands. He helped blow up a second quarter fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line by helping Jeffery Simmons bust through the middle of the Broncos offensive line.
In week two, the Titans will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when Gardner Minshew and the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars come to town.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens trounced the Cleveland Browns 38-6, so understandably punter Sam Koch was not very busy.
Koch had three punts for 125 yards with a long of 49 yards, while pinning two of his punts inside the 20 — a good return for the 15-year veteran. With the Baltimore offense picking up right where it left off in 2019, Koch can look forward to another season of sparse usage.
The Ravens will look to build on an impressive performance in week two when they visit the Houston Texans.