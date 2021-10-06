In Week Four of the 2021 season, NFL teams are starting to get into their groove. The Arizona Cardinals, which sit alone at first place in the NFC West, are the lone undefeated team left in the league following a win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Some teams are not as fortunate. In fact, two outfits are still trying to find their first wins of the season: the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Nebraska football players continue to make big impacts for their teams. Here are a few that made the biggest impacts in Week Four:
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In the most anticipated game of the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came back to play his former team, the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday Night Football.
The Buccaneers squeaked out a 19-17 win in a back-and-forth affair that matched up to the pregame expectations. The drama lasted throughout the game as the New England Patriots missed the potential game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Former Husker Lavonte David tied for the team lead in tackles. He ended the game with seven total tackles, five of which were solo. David also added a tackle for loss and a pass defended to his stat sheet.
David had the play of the game, deflecting a pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who passed on a crucial third down as New England attempted to inch closer to field goal range late in the game. The pass deflection forced the Patriots to kick a 56-yard field goal, in the rain, that they ultimately did not make.
The Buccaneers invite the Miami Dolphins to town this Sunday to try and improve to 4-1. Sunday’s kickoff will be at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.
Randy Gregory, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive end Randy Gregory had a lackluster Week Three performance that showed some rust. In a 36-28 win, against a then-undefeated Carolina Panthers squad, Gregory showed that the rust had subsided.
Gregory had two sacks in the first half but didn’t stop there. He ended the day with three total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Gregory did all of his damage on 37 snaps, one less than last week. His 37 snaps were 53% of the total defensive snaps.
Gregory will look to build on his best performance so far this season against their divisional rival, the New York Giants, at 3:25 p.m. this Sunday on Fox.
Dicaprio Bootle, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to .500 in a high scoring duel, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30.
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle got his first taste of NFL action on Sunday after getting called up off the Chiefs’ practice squad.
Bootle got his first action on special teams and was able to make an impact with seven snaps played and one solo tackle. His impact in limited snaps shows his value, in a role that could increase as the season progresses.
The Chiefs now turn their efforts towards the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Night Football showdown kicking off at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
Zac Taylor, Head Coach, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals tamed the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday, using a game-winning field goal to beat the Jaguars 24-21.
Head coach Zac Taylor, after a 1-2-1 record to start the 2020 season, has the Bengals in first place in the AFC North with a 3-1 record.
Taylor has elevated second year quarterback Joe Burrow, perhaps in part due to his background as Nebraska’s quarterback. Burrow finished the game with 348 passing yards on 25-of-32 passing attempts, adding two touchdown passes.
Taylor has turned around the passing game, and had to do so with a group that was down one of their starting wide receivers in Tee Higgins. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd and tight end C.J. Uzomah led the way for the pass catchers with 118 yards on nine receptions and five catches for 95 yards with two touchdowns, respectively.
Taylor and the Bengals will look to continue their early season success as they host the Green Bay Packers, who are on a three game win streak. Sunday’s kickoff will be at 12:00 p.m. on Fox.