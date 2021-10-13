In Week Five of the NFL, teams were reminded that nothing in the league is given. In total, there were 12 missed extra points, tying an NFL record since the NFL pushed back the extra point to the 15-yard line, along with 12 missed field goals, all of which occurred this past Sunday.
In the Monday Night Football game, the Baltimore Ravens played the Indianapolis Colts. Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship added two more missed field goals and one more extra point to the disappointing total of lackluster kicking.
Although Week Five for NFL kickers was extremely inconsistent, former Nebraska football players showed yet again the consistent impact that they can make on the field.
Here are a few Huskers that stood out the most:
Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coasted to a 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Suh, in 34 defensive snaps, did not register a tackle but did have a fumble recovery.
During the game, former Husker and Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David suffered a lower ankle injury that will hold him out of next week's contest but does not look serious enough to cause him to miss a long period of time.
The Buccaneers on a short week will be on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup that will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network.
Randy Gregory, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
In a divisional game that pitted the Dallas Cowboys against New York Giants, the Cowboys were able to bludgeon the Giants in a 44-20 win last Sunday.
Defensive end Randy Gregory, in 39 defensive snaps, had only two quarterback hits, but the Giants offensive line certainly felt Gregory’s presence with the defensive end constantly applying pressure.
Gregory was inches away from recording multiple sacks, but his play made for quick passes and decisions by the Giants, keeping him from a fuller stat line.
Gregory and the Cowboys’ defense have been on a tear recently and have been a huge reason for their 4-1 start to the season. Along with Gregory, cornerback Trevon Diggs has had at least one interception in every game this year and leads the NFL with six interceptions.
The Cowboys will hit the road to Foxborough, Massachusetts in Week Six to face the New England Patriots this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.
Ameer Abdullah, running back, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah got another opportunity to play due to starting running back Dalvin Cook being sidelined by injury. On 12 offensive snaps, he turned one carry for two yards, as well as had four kick returns for 68 yards.
Abdullah and the Vikings squeaked out a 19-17 win against the winless Detroit Lions last Sunday.
Even in the backup running back role, Abdullah saw limited carries due to Vikings running back Alexander Mattison taking the bulk of the carries. Mattison had 25 carries for 113 yards while adding seven catches for 40 yards and a receiving touchdown.
If Cook is able to play in Week Six, Abdullah will fall back down the depth chart but should continue to handle a role on special teams.
The Vikings turn their efforts to the Carolina Panthers as they meet in a Week Six battle this Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on Fox.
Sam Koch, punter, Baltimore Ravens
In a week replete with poor special teams play, Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch was quite the opposite in a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Koch turned four punts into 198 yards and averaged his best yards-per-punt of the season at 49.50 per punt. Koch also placed two of his four punts inside the Colts’ 20-yard line.
In a game where the Ravens had to overcome a 19-point deficit, the special teams and Koch flipping the field for the Ravens was key to mounting the comeback.
The Ravens invite the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday to town in a battle of two 4-1 teams on top of their respective divisions. Kickoff for this Week Six matchup will be at 12:00 p.m. on CBS.