Week Eight in the NFL started with a bang, as the then undefeated Arizona Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday courtesy of an interception on the final play of the game. The Cardinals fell to 7-1, while the Packers improved to 7-1 with their seventh consecutive win. Both teams are currently tied atop the NFC standings.
Sunday’s slate featured more high-level action. The Detroit Lions lost yet again, falling to 0-8 after a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cincinnati Bengals, head coached by former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor, were bested by backup quarterback Mike White and the New York Jets 34-31, knocking the Bengals to 5-3.
In Sunday Night Football’s matchup this week the Dallas Cowboys played against the Minnesota Vikings, with the Cowboys missing star quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush got the game-time nod for the Cowboys and, like White and the Jets, delivered an upset victory.
Week Eight may have been headlined by backup quarterbacks, but several former Nebraska football players made impacts, too. Here are a few notable performances from the Week Eight slate:
Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were upset on the road in a 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Even in the loss, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh still shined with four total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits on 59 defensive snaps.
With Tampa Bay trailing in the second half, Suh and the defense were aiming to get quick stops when the offense faltered. Suh, on first down with 5:28 left in the third quarter, took Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian down six yards behind the line. The Saints went on to punt the ball back to the Buccaneers, which led to another touchdown to cut the game to two points at 23-21.
The Buccaneers ultimately needed more stops by Suh, and the defense to cut into the lead. Even though the Buccaneers did fall short in the end, the play by Suh jump-started the comeback.
The Buccaneers now head into their Week Nine bye at 6-2 and sit on top of the NFC South standings.
Rex Burkhead, running back, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead saw an increased workload of just a little over 40% of the Texans’ offensive snaps last Sunday after Houston traded fellow running back Mark Ingram to the Saints.
In the Texans 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Burkhead had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding three catches for 27 yards through the air. Burkhead also attempted a pass in the second quarter with 5:29 to go, but the pass fell incomplete.
Burkhead’s touchdown came as the first touchdown for the Texans in the game with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown also jump-started the offense, as it went to score 22 points in the fourth quarter overall, making the game feel closer than it really was.
Burkhead and the Texans now travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in a battle of two 1-7 teams looking for their first win since Week One. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Fox.
Jack Stoll, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the winless Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win last Sunday, where tight end Jack Stoll saw his highest snap count of the year and first NFL catch.
The Nebraska product played a season high 42 snaps on the day, which is only two behind first-string tight end Dallas Goedert with 44 snaps. Stoll was able to bring in his first catch of the season for nine yards.
Stoll’s catch came late in the game, as the Eagles were up 38-0 with 14:15 left in the fourth quarter, and his contribution allowed their starters to take some time off. The pass also came from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Stoll will look to build more production on his uptick in snaps as the Eagles invite the Los Angeles Chargers to town on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. kick off on CBS.
Ameer Abdullah, running back, Carolina Panthers
Last time running back Ameer Abdullah was featured on Huskers in the NFL he was still a part of the Minnesota Vikings. From there, Abdullah was signed by the Carolina Panthers. In his first action with the team he had no offensive snaps, just three kick returns for 39 yards.
In the Panthers Week Eight 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Abdullah saw his first offensive action with the team and turned it into 66 total yards on 22 snaps.
Abdullah had eight carries for 31 yards on the ground while adding 3 catches for 35 yards through the air.
His most impactful play came on a 17-yard screenplay on first down that helped the drive ultimately end in a field goal for the Panthers to even out the game at three a piece.
The Panthers are hopeful that they can have their star running back Christian McCaffery in time for their Week Nine matchup. If that is the case, it would ultimately put Abdullah back into a role, similar to that with the Vikings, of taking special teams snaps with a sprinkle of offense when the starters need a break.
Abdullah and the Panthers invite the New England Patriots to Bank of America Stadium for a 12:00 p.m. kick off that can be viewed on CBS.