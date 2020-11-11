In this edition of Huskers in the NFL, we’ll look at all of the highlights of former-Husker players, including the ending of a touchdown drought, a defensive player’s debut and more.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
Running back Rex Burkhead had 12 carries for 56 yards, three catches for 11 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Patriots’ last-second 30-27 win over the New York Jets.
Burkhead played in 42% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, his highest since Week 6 when he played 32%. The 67 total yards he collected on Monday were his most this season since he gained 98 total yards in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next up, the New England Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Running back Ameer Abdullah had one catch for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings’ 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions.
This was Abdullah’s first touchdown of the 2020 NFL season. Against the Lions, he scored on his only offensive snap of the game. It’s been an uneven season for Abdullah, who has not played in more than 5% of the team’s offensive snaps in any games this season, except for in Week 6 when he played in 29%.
Next, the Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Randy Gregory, DE, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive end Randy Gregory had three tackles and one quarterback hit in the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gregory played in his third game back from an indefinite suspension he received from the league in 2019. Gregory was conditionally reinstated from his suspension on Sept. 4 and re-added to the Cowboys roster Oct. 20.
In three games this season, Gregory has totaled seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
The Cowboys are on bye this week.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore Ravens
Punter Sam Koch had six punts for 268 yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
This season, Koch has 31 punts for 1,396 yards, an average of 45 yards per punt.
Former Huskers reunite on this week’s Sunday Night Football, as Koch’s Ravens square off with Burkhead’s Patriots.
Carlos Davis, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive tackle Carlos Davis had two tackles in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Davis, the Steelers’ seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, made his debut this week after being on the practice squad all season.
The Steelers are now 8-0, the best start in franchise history. The previous best start was the 1978 team which started 7-0 and finished 14-2, eventually winning the Super Bowl.
This weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.