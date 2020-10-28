Week 7 was an action-packed set of games in the league, with plenty of meme-able moments, last second heroics and clutch performances. The Huskers, too, had showings both great and small this week.
Here’s the highlights on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the NFL for Week 7.
Will Compton, LB, Tennessee Titans
Linebacker Will Compton had two tackles in the Tennessee Titans’ 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Since the first week of the season, Compton has not played in more than 10% of the Titans’ defensive snaps, a disappointing reality for the 31-year-old.
Compton, an eight-year veteran, was then cut by the Titans on Monday after signing with them in the offseason. He was then added to the team’s practice squad, making his future quite unclear.
This was Compton’s second stint with the team after playing with them in 2018, and he played five games for Tennessee this season.
An undrafted free agent in 2013, Compton has also spent time with Washington, the Saints and the Raiders.
Next up, the Tennessee Titans will look to bounce back with a trip to Cincinnati to face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals at noon on CBS.
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Lavonte David had eight tackles in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Buccaneers’ defense was able to hold the Raiders rushing attack to 76 yards on 24 carries. The longest carry by a Las Vegas runner was 10 yards, and the Raiders didn’t score a rushing touchdown, possibly in part due to David’s experienced contribution.
David is leading a defense which is first in the league in preventing rushing yards, allowing just 66 rushing yards per game. This is true despite facing high-caliber running backs such as Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones this season.
Next, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Andy Janovich, FB, Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich had one tackle and played in 17% of the Cleveland Browns’ snaps in their 37-34 win over Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Browns had a season-low 82 rush yards against Cincinnati, due to being in a shootout with Burrow and his receiving core. However, a season-ending ACL injury to All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will impact the offense for the rest of the season.
The Browns will likely lead more on the rushing attack led by Pro-Bowlers Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. This coincides with a rise in the number of snaps received by Janovich.
The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders next, as they look to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Browns’ game kicks off at noon on FOX.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebacker Nathan Gerry had a team-leading eight tackles, as well as one sack and one quarterback hit in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Despite playing in his least amount of snaps this season, he still played in 92% of the snaps on Thursday night. He also leads the Eagles in tackles with 57, 12 more than the next most by safety Rodney McLeod.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-4-1 on the season and elevated themselves to a half-game lead in the NFC East over the Cowboys and Washington. The Eagles are currently the only team in the NFL to be leading their division with a losing record.
The Eagles will potentially be able to win the NFC East without even reaching seven wins, a historic possibility. The Eagles could even win the division with only five wins, if results break correctly. The NFC East is to put it lightly, a mess.
Next, Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. With a Washington loss, the winner of this game is guaranteed full control atop the NFC East.