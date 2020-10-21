The number of Huskers making an impact in the NFL continues to dwindle. Many younger players are still waiting to break through and make impacts for their teams. However, there are a few former Huskers that continued their consistent performance.
Let’s take a look at how they fared in Week 6 of Huskers in the NFL
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Lavonte David had eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 38-10 win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers.
With this victory, the Buccaneers now are in first place in the NFC South. Their dismantling of the Packers sent a message, proving Tampa Bay to be one of the favorites in the NFC.
For the fifth time in the Buccaneers’ first six games, David played in 100% of the snaps against Green Bay. His first quarterback pressure was instrumental in forcing Rodgers’ first interception of the game, a pick-six that kicked off Tampa Bay’s 38-0 scoring run to close the game.
Next, the Buccaneers will face a former coach of the franchise who led them to their only Super Bowl victory, John Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders. The two square off on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebacker Nate Gerry had a team-leading nine tackles and one pass defended in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles entered the fourth quarter trailing 24-6, but were able to make the game competitive late. However, a failed two-point conversion after cutting the score to 30-28 late in the fourth quarter halted the Eagles’ comeback efforts.
Despite a 1-4-1 record on the season, the Eagles are only half a game back from the Cowboys for the division lead in the NFC East.
Next week, the Eagles will host the New York Giants in a divisional clash on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. on FOX.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Running back Ameer Abdullah had two rushes for seven yards, one reception and three kick returns for a collective 73 yards in the Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed their Week 6 game with a groin injury, leaving Alexander Mattison with the starting nod. This allowed Abdullah to get some of his first offensive action of the season. Abdullah had played in no more than 4% of the Vikings’ offensive snaps prior to Sunday’s game when he played 29%.
The Vikings are off this week before returning to action on Nov. 1 against the Green Bay Packers.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore Ravens
Punter Sam Koch had a season-high seven punts for 325 yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Koch also had a season-high three punts inside the 20 and a game-long 59-yard punt. Koch’s unusual number of punts can be attributed to the Eagles’ late-game comeback and the Ravens’ offense faltering in the second half.
In addition to the Ravens’ victory, last Sunday marked another historic individual accomplishment for Koch. He set the all-time record for most games played for the franchise, passing former Ravens greats Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis.
Baltimore’s Week 7 date with the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled to Week 8 due to COVID-19-related scheduling updates, so Koch and the Ravens are off this weekend.