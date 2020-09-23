In Week 2 of NFL action, there were 19 former Nebraska football players active on NFL rosters.
This week was the first time the impact of no preseason games and a shortened offseason were felt, as several star players suffered serious injuries. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Giants running back Saquon Barkley are out for the season after tearing their ACLs, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out for at least two to six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain.
Thankfully, no former Huskers picked up serious knocks. Let’s see how some of them fared in Week 2 of NFL play.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
Running back Rex Burkhead was featured as the starting back for the New England Patriots in their 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, being given the nod after starter James White’s father died in a car crash on Sunday.
Burkhead stepped up and was an important safety valve for Cam Newton, catching four passes out of the backfield for 47 yards and being a crucial contributor in pass protection.
While White will likely return to action next week, Burkhead showed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that he is reliable in any situation. He featured in 71% of the Patriots’ snaps in Week 2, up from 30% in Week 1.
Next week, the Patriots host the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at noon on CBS.
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Lavonte David contributed nine tackles and a fumble recovery in the Buccaneers’ 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The former Pro Bowler has been with the team since 2012 and is now a captain and veteran leader of the team. He, along with second-year linebacker Devin White, helped to anchor a defense that surrendered just 59 yards to Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey (who left the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter) en route to the Buccaneers first win of the season.
Next week, Tampa Bay visits the Denver Broncos, who just lost quarterback Drew Lock for a few weeks to a shoulder injury. The Broncos will also be without last year's leading receiver Courtland Sutton, as he picked up a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 2.
Andy Janovich, FB, Cleveland Browns
Janovich excelled as a blocker in Cleveland’s 35-30 win over Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football.
He featured in 38% of Cleveland’s offensive snaps (up from 12% in Week 1), and helped anchor a dominant Browns rushing attack that ran for 215 total yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Janovich received praise on social media for his blocking efforts, efforts that included springing a key block for running back Nick Chubb’s first-quarter rushing touchdown.
The Browns will look to continue its dominance on the ground when it hosts the Washington Football Team in Week 3.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebacker Nathan Gerry was second on the Eagles in tackles with seven as Philadelphia fell to the Los Angeles Rams 37-19.
Unfortunately for Gerry and the defense, they couldn’t seem to slow down the Rams attack at all, surrendering 258 passing yards, 191 rushing yards and 30 first downs. Gerry has not gotten off to a great start in his first full season as a starter as the Eagles have now fallen to 0-2 this season.
Next week, the Eagles will visit the Cincinnati Bengals, with both teams looking to secure their first wins of the season.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh wreaked havoc on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers recording five tackles, two quarterback hits and two sacks in the Buccaneers 31-17 win.
Suh anchored a Bucs defense that was first in the league last season in rush defense and things haven’t changed in 2020 as they’ve allowed just 84.5 rush yards per game through two contests. Suh featured slightly less in Week 2, playing on 75% of the Bucs defensive snaps compared to 82% of the snaps in Week 1.