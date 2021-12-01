As yet another week in the NFL season passes, Week 12 will be remembered for the trio of games on Thanksgiving.
The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, two staples of the Thanksgiving NFL slate, both lost close contests last Thursday. The Lions lost 16-14 to the Chicago Bears in the first game of the day, as the Bears kicker Cairo Santos sent the game winning 28-yard field goal through the uprights while time expired to give the Bears the victory.
The Cowboys were corralled by the Las Vegas Raiders in an overtime 36-33 defeat. The Cowboys’ loss came from the foot of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who sent the game winning 29-yard field goal through the uprights to cut the overtime period short of a Cowboys victory.
In the late game, the Buffalo Bills beat the New Orleans Saints 31-6. The Bills dominated the Saints with air battles as Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes along with 260 passing yards on 23 completions.
There was plenty to be thankful for this week, but former Husker football players made their respective fan bases thankful with their impressive on-field play. Here are a few that made the biggest impact in Week 12.
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 last Sunday in a thrilling back-and-forth affair. Linebacker Lavonte David had seven total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery against the Colts.
David played in 100% of the Buccaneers’ defensive snaps, his eighth such performance of the season.
The Buccaneers’ star linebacker's biggest play came on the fumble recovery. The fumble, on second-and-10, came from Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards who delivered a big hit to Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal. David scooped the ball up and returned it to the Colts 34-yard line with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Buccaneers were able to capitalize on the fumble recovery and score a touchdown that gave them an early 7-3 lead with 13:22 left in the first half.
The Buccaneers will look to carry over their success into next week as they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 12:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Fox.
Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also had a big performance in the Buccaneers’ win over Indianapolis last Sunday. Suh recorded one sack, two total tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in 43 defensive snaps.
In the victory for the Buccaneers, Suh’s impact was felt as they were able to hold the Colts rushing attack to 107 yards split between three rushers, the most impressive being holding running back Jonathan Taylor to 83 yards.
Suh’s biggest play of the day came on his only sack of the day. On first-and-10, Suh split the Colts offensive line to bring quarterback Carson Wentz to the ground for a five-yard loss with 1:49 left to go in the first half.
Suh and the Buccaneers will look to ride that momentum in Sunday’s Week 13 clash against the Falcons.
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
In Week 12, the Cincinnati Bengals rose to 7-4 on the season after a dominant 41-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor’s team now has their first seven-win season since the 2017 season.
The Bengals currently sit second in the AFC North, one game back on the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals are fifth in the NFL in point differential. If they are able to replicate that for the rest of the season, it would be the first time the Bengals have finished the season better than 28th in the metric under Taylor.
In their Week 12 win, the Bengals rode the hot hand with running back Joe Mixon who handled 28 carries for 165 yards. Mixon also added two touchdowns, his third consecutive game with multiple rushing touchdowns.
Mixon and the running game have been a key contributor to the Bengals success as they rank 16th in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns as a team.
Taylor will lead the Bengals into their Week 13 home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, which will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and can be viewed on CBS.
Rex Burkhead, running back, Houston Texans
Just a week after the Houston Texans cut running back Phillip Lindsay, running back Rex Burkhead looked for an uptick in his usage. In a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday, Burkhead led the way with 12 carries for 27 yards as well as adding three catches for 27 yards.
Burkhead out-carried running back David Johnson by two carries and had one more catch than his backfield compatriot, but Johnson led the way with 55 total yards to Burkhead’s 54.
The former Husker’s longest play from scrimmage was a 20-yard catch-and-run with 12:15 left to go in the second quarter. Burkhead caught the ball delivered by quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a third-and-2 in the middle of the field and took it to the Jets 39-yard line. The effort by Burkhead kept the drive alive for the Texans and was capped off by a touchdown to increase Houston’s lead to 14-3.
Burkhead and the Texans invite the Indianapolis Colts to Houston this Sunday. Kickoff will be at 12:00 p.m. and can be viewed on CBS.