Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season is the week that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathon Taylor cemented himself in the Most Valuable Player conversation.
Taylor was an integral part to the Colts beating the Buffalo Bills 41-15 last Sunday. He finished his day with 32 carries for 185 yards and added three catches for 19 yards. The Wisconsin Badger product had five total touchdowns in the same week the Badgers beat the Huskers 35-28.
Taylor may have been the biggest story in the NFL last week, but former Huskers had a major impact in the NFL, as well. Here are a few that fared well in Week 11:
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 30-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, linebacker Lavonte David co-led the team in tackles with eight.
David had five solo tackles and was able to add one quarterback hit on 58 defensive snaps.
One of David's biggest plays of the night came from a third-and-nine from the Tampa Bay 25-yard line with 13:10 left to go in the third quarter. David and teammate safety Jordan Whitehead brought down Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney after a 8-yard catch-and-run, which ultimately halted the drive as the Giants turned the ball over on downs the next play. On the ensuing drive, the Buccaneers took the ball 74 yards on ten plays to bring them up two scores.
The Buccaneers will look to add upon their success in Week 12 with a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and their blue hot offense. Kickoff for their Week 12 battle will be at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, and can be viewed on Fox.
Maliek Collins, defensive tackle, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans got their first win since Week One in a 22-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.
Houston defensive tackle Maliek Collins had three tackles along with two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit on 55 defensive snaps.
Collins had two influential plays, the first coming on a first-and-ten at the Titans’ 29-yard line with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter. Collins’ hit on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill forced an incomplete pass that was intended for running back Dontrell Hilliard, preventing a big play.
Two possessions later, Collins split the offensive line and brought Titans running back D'Onta Foreman down three yards behind the line of scrimmage to knock them back to the Titans 26-yard line for a second-and-13 with 4:22 to go in the game.
Both of those drives by the Titans ended in an interception as the Texans were able to disrupt the Tennessee offense.
On Sunday, the Texans host the New York Jets for a 12:00 p.m. kick off on CBS.
Sam Koch, punter, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch had six punts for 260 yards in a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday.
Koch averaged 43.3 yards per punt and was able to pin two of his six punts inside the Bears 20-yard line.
Koch’s best punt of the day came on his first when, on a fourth-and-13 at their own 49-yard line, he sent the punt 37 yards and pinned the Bears at their own 14-yard line with 10:58 left to go in the first quarter.
The Ravens will now try and build on their efforts with a home Sunday Night Football matchup against their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns. Kick off for the primetime game will be at 7:20 p.m. and can be viewed on NBC.
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals capped off Week 11 with a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Head coach Zac Taylor has been able to muster the Bengals to six wins on the season, which puts them in second place in a very competitive AFC North.
Taylor has pushed running back Joe Mixon and the running game to new heights this year. Through 11 weeks, Mixon ranks fifth in the NFL for rushing yards with 759. Mixon also ranks fourth in the NFL for rushing touchdowns with nine, the most that he has had in a season over his five-year career.
As good as Mixon and the run game has been, the Bengals also hit a homerun in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the top 5. He ranks sixth in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 867 and eight, respectively.
During the Bengals game last Sunday, former Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. captured his first catch of the season for three yards in the second half. The Bengals would finish off that drive with a field goal to bring them up 13-6 with 6:04 to go in the third quarter.
The Bengals will invite the Pittsburgh Steelers to Cincinnati on Sunday in a divisional game that will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and can be viewed on CBS.