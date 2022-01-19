After an 18-week NFL season, the next Super Bowl champion will now come down to the best seven teams from each conference.
The NFL Playoffs are a time that fan bases can be either fulfilled or disappointed. These games mean more as each playoff team is just a few weeks of winning football away from a Super Bowl appearance.
Seven playoff teams have already seen their seasons conclude following Super Wild Card Weekend. The Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are all already eliminated after losing last weekend.
In the six total games, Nebraska football alums were represented in droves. Here’s a look at how their teams fared in the first round of the NFL Playoffs:
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game since 1991 in a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday.
Former Husker quarterback and current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor inherited the team coming off a 6-10 record in the 2018-2019 season and a last place finish in the AFC North. In his first two years of being Cincinnati’s head coach, Taylor recorded six total wins. This season, he led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and the AFC North crown.
Taylor has used his experience as a former college quarterback to guide Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, to earning Pro Football Focus’ second highest-grade for a quarterback in the NFL this season. Against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdown passes while finishing with a 110.4 passer rating.
Along with Burrow, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been another bright spot for the Bengals and is the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase had nine receptions for 119 yards through the air and three carries for 23 yards on the ground against the Raiders.
The Bengals will now travel to face the Tennessee Titans, who hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed, on Saturday. The Divisional Round showdown will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed on CBS.
Randy Gregory, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys could not complete a late game comeback as they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Despite the loss for the Cowboys, defensive end Randy Gregory did his part.
Gregory finished the game with four total tackles, three solo tackles and two quarterback hits in his 41 snaps played. Gregory committed a potential game-ending defensive holding penalty on second down with 1:31 left, but the defensive end held up on the next set of downs.
The former Husker was part of one of the biggest stops of the game which gave the Cowboys one last drive to try and win the game.
With 1:21 winding down on the clock and San Francisco facing a third-and-10, Gregory and cornerback Trevon Diggs stopped 49ers wide-back Deebo Samuel short of the first-down marker on Dallas’ 47-yard line. That stop forced the 49ers to ultimately punt the ball back to the Cowboys with 39 seconds left in the game.
Dallas fell short, however, and were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.
Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 31-15 victory on Sunday.
In the win for the Buccaneers, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finished the game with two tackles in his 32 defensive snaps played. Suh played just 48% of the defensive snaps due to the lopsided nature of the contest, but he made an impact in those snaps.
The Eagles lead the league with 2,715 yards rushing. In the playoff game, the usually dominant rushing squad only collected 95 yards across four different rushers. Suh was a large part in clogging up the rushing lanes and forcing the Eagles to try and win the game by throwing the ball.
The Buccaneers next invite the Los Angeles Rams to Tampa Bay for a Divisional Round battle on Sunday. Kickoff for the matchup will be at 2:00 p.m. on NBC.
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David accounted for two total tackles in the Buccaneers’ victory over Philadelphia.
David, in 59 defensive snaps, did not have his usual stat line but his presence on the field strengthened the defensive unit. The stingy Buccaneers defense held the opposition scoreless until the final quarter of play.
The linebacker will look to improve upon his own performance on paper, but as a defensive contributor will look to replicate what the unit did against the Eagles in the next round. It will be no easy task, as the Rams are coming off of a dominant 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.