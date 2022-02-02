Following the NFL Conference Championship round, the NFL takes a two-week break before the final game of the 2021-22 season, the Super Bowl.
With it now down to two final teams, the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams, the winner of Super Bowl LVI is guaranteed to break a lengthy drought. The Bengals have yet to win a Lombardi Trophy, while the Rams’ last Super Bowl victory came in 2000.
Instead of dwelling on the end of yet another season, there is a lot to be celebrated as the NFL draws to a close — like the performance of former Husker football players.
As Husker football alums started to pack their bags for the offseason, one will represent the Huskers in the Super Bowl, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Along with Taylor, several other Huskers left their mark on the 2021-22 season:
Ameer Abdullah, running back, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings
Former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah has been quite the journeyman up to this point in his career, and this year was no different. Abdullah, in six games for the Minnesota Vikings, had seven carries for 30 yards as well as three catches for 17 yards.
Abdullah’s main contribution in Minnesota came from special teams. In seven kick returns, he had 162 yards, averaging just over 23 yards per return. Abdullah then spent the rest of the season with the Carolina Panthers, where he found a lot more opportunities.
With the Panthers, Abdullah had 44 carries for 136 yards and 35 catches on 49 targets for 272 yards and a touchdown through the air. The former Husker, true to form, had 22 kick returns for 484 yards in his time in Carolina.
Abdullah, after his one-year deal worth $990,000 dollars with the Panthers, finds himself entering the offseason as a free agent. Chances are that the 28-year-old and six-year NFL veteran will find himself a suitable home come the start of the 2022-2023 season.
Maliek Collins, defensive tackle, Houston Texans
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins played in 15 games for the Houston Texans. Collins capped off the season with his best performance of the year with one sack, three tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.
Collins started all the games that he played and finished the season with 2.5 sacks, 29 tackles, nine tackles for losses, seven quarterback hits, one interception and one fumble recovery in 15 games. Besides one game in Week Seven, Collins never played less than 50% of the defensive snaps for the Texans.
Statistically, Collins had the best season of his career but will find himself in free agency going into next season. Collins had signed a one-year contract with the Texans for a $2 million base salary with a signing bonus of $2 million.
Rex Burkhead, running back, Houston Texans
Coming into the season, running back Rex Burkhead found himself in a crowded Texans backfield. Through the year, though, the one consistent for the Texans offense was Burkhead.
Burkhead played in 16 games and started five for the Texans. In 122 carries, he had 427 yards and three touchdowns while adding 25 catches for 186 yards. Over a third of Burkhead’s 427 rushing yards and two of his rushing touchdowns came in an unlikely 41-29 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, a loss that would ultimately help knock the Chargers out of the playoff hunt.
The dynamic running back finished out his one-year deal with the Texans worth a base salary of $1.6 million and a signing bonus of $250,000. The nine-year veteran will also take on free agency this offseason.
Randy Gregory, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive end Randy Gregory played in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys, starting eleven. In those 12 games, Gregory had 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, six sacks, one interception going for a touchdown, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Gregory helped lead the Cowboys to an NFC East Championship as well as a playoff appearance.
Gregory just wrapped up his one-year deal with the Cowboys worth a base salary of $1.92 million and a signing bonus of $100,000. Gregory should be in high demand as he hits the free agency market if the Cowboys don’t re-sign him.
Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals
Unlike those mentioned above, Taylor still has one game left to coach.
Taylor, in a mere two-year turn-around, has taken the Bengals from having the worst record in the NFL in 2019-20 to a chance at a Super Bowl win in 2021-22.
The Bengals have taken a huge leap this year mainly due to their offense. The high-octane unit ranks No. 7 in points scored as well as in offensive passing yards and touchdowns. The offense has been impressive, but the defense has held its own too.
The defensive unit ranks No. 18 and No. 17 in yards and points allowed, respectively. The defense has been held together by its run stoppage as they rank No. 5 in defensive rushing yards allowed.
Taylor is in his third and final year of this contract to be the Bengals’ head coach. The former Husker is in for a big extension if he can win the Super Bowl for Cincinnati, but will most likely be extended either way.
The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the 2022 Super Bowl.